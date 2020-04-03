Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's father Devendra Nath Mishra dies

Director and screenwriter Sudhir Mishra, known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi and Chameli, confirmed the news of his father's death today. He took to Twitter to share the heartbreaking news.

He wrote: “My dad, Dr. Devendra, Nat Misra passed away this morning, a boy from Lucknow, it was many things. A mathematician became a professor of mathematics at Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education, Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n Vice President. Chancellor BHU. In his second tweet. “More than anything, he was my teacher and friend. I will miss you."

Sudhir's friend and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said many were unaware of the director's parents' contribution to the film industry. Terrible news about the passing of a knight, a visionary thinker, and a teacher. Most are unaware of the contribution of Sudhir's parents to the film industry today. They opened their house and hearts for all the dreamers who entered. #RIPDNMishra, ”he tweeted.

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted that the last rites will be performed at the Jogeshwari crematorium on Thursday night.