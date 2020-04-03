Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

You need a hug? How about six virtual ones in the form of these real life love and positivity stories that will almost feel like a warm blanket wrapped around you?
In this week's Feel Good Friday recap, we feature several stories about the true bond of family, including an inspiring brotherly love affair that will give you chills and a unique daily practice that a grandparent-granddaughter duo is safely doing. They are seen every day as they continue the social distance in the midst of the current Coronavirus pandemic.
But Feel Goods is not just reserved for families, as a teacher immediately took an important step when one of her students needed help with her homework, while hospital staff joined in an inspiring way to show their appreciation and respect. for each other as they continue to work tirelessly to help those affected by COVID-19.
And we also have a wine delivery dog because … well, how can you resist a wine delivery dog?
Here are six stories to help you start your weekend on a positive note. As always, take what you need …
The color of love
A 92-year-old man dyed his wife's hair in the kitchen as they distanced themselves socially to help her feel "well groomed," with a photo of the impromptu design session that went viral after her grandson Yael Shapira Avraham published it. on his Facebook. .
"These are my 92-year-old grandparents (let's be healthy)," the legend said in the Avraham post, according to the Facebook translation. "In every situation, my grandfather is concerned that my grandmother feels well groomed. You don't see things like that every day."
Sisterly love
The internet was amazed (after dissolving in a pool of tears) after a video of an older sister shaving her eyebrows to support her little sister on her cancer journey went viral, with stars like Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Jada Pinkett Smith and more, all sharing their support for the sisters of North Carolina.
Posted on her Instagram, @trillcami shared the inspiring video in which she takes off a razor and shaves her eyebrows (after shaving her head earlier in the day), to the surprise of her little sister Gaby, who recently lost her hair and eyebrows hair underwent chemotherapy treatments and felt "ugly,quot;. The sisters hug and cry as they comfort each other.
"I LOVE YOU with every bone in my body. You fight the bitch and you do it very well," said the caption for the video. "Hair doesn't make you. Even bald, you still manage to be the prettiest sister, bitch. I love you so much, so much boot boot and every battle you go through, I promise to go through that, because that's what mf sisters."
Facebook / Sherrie Neely
It's a dance for ages
By refusing to let the physical distance they have to keep prevent them from spending time together, a grandfather-granddaughter duo joins in the most adorable way possible.
Sherrie Neely from Nashville, Tennessee shared a touching video of her daughter Kira neely and her father (also known as "Papa,quot;) dancing to Jackson 5's "ABC,quot;, with the duo staging a dance on their respective sidewalks in front of their homes.
When she shared the video, Sherrie revealed that Dad and Kira have a daily dance and that he had never seen her dance soon as an 81-year-old father before, but that he "is really trying hard and has some special moves."
A round of applause
In a moving video that the journalist shared on Twitter Josep Goded, the cleaning staff at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona receive surprise applause from the hospital's health workers. In the video, the two employees are thrilled to be recognized by their colleagues.
"The cleaning staff in our hospitals is hardly ever mentioned and they deserve a tribute too!" Goded wrote in the tweet that he now has more than 500,000 likes and 138,000 retweets, while the video has been viewed more than 14 million times.
Josh Anderson
Teacher of the year
A high school math teacher went viral after it was revealed that she went the extra mile to help one of her sixth-grade students.
Dakota State Soccer Head Coach Josh Anderson shared a heartwarming photo of his daughter receiving help from her math teacher, Chris Waba, who brought a board to her home and stood outside her front door to explain the problem.
"My sixth grader sent an email to his math teacher asking for help," wrote Anderson. "So he came over and solved the problem with her on our porch."
Lori Yata urban cellar / Stone House
Via Soda Wine
If you're looking for a little laugh, let the story of Soda, the dog that delivers the wine, offer you a little comfort.
After Stone House Urban Winery & # 39; s Lori Yata Noting that her dog Soda, who often came to the Maryland winery with her, was not interacting with customers, her daughter-in-law offered her a unique idea for the "sad,quot; animal to receive attention from the customers being conducted.
"I went online and found a vest with side pockets, perfect for holding two bottles of wine," Lori said of how Soda now delivers wine to waiting customers.
"Everyone loves the idea and have come all the way to Alexandria and Washington D.C. just to see and have Soda put out his wine," Lori shared. "This has definitely put some much-needed encouragement in his wake during these tough times and smiles on many faces."
