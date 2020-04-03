Feel Good Friday: 6 inspiring stories to start the weekend with

You need a hug? How about six virtual ones in the form of these real life love and positivity stories that will almost feel like a warm blanket wrapped around you?

In this week's Feel Good Friday recap, we feature several stories about the true bond of family, including an inspiring brotherly love affair that will give you chills and a unique daily practice that a grandparent-granddaughter duo is safely doing. They are seen every day as they continue the social distance in the midst of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

But Feel Goods is not just reserved for families, as a teacher immediately took an important step when one of her students needed help with her homework, while hospital staff joined in an inspiring way to show their appreciation and respect. for each other as they continue to work tirelessly to help those affected by COVID-19.

And we also have a wine delivery dog ​​because … well, how can you resist a wine delivery dog?