Federal and state aid for businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic on their way – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Businesses across the state and country are searching for a lifeguard amid closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"This happened overnight," said Norma Ruiz, a business owner. "It was on its own, from week to week, it's just closed, and we have no idea so far what will happen."

Ruiz owns the 1st Impression All-Star Dance Studio in the Frogtown neighborhood of Los Angeles and has been struggling to make ends meet as non-core businesses have been ordered to shutdown across the state.

"Utilities, rent, insurance, obviously, you know what I mean," he said. "I mean, everything that comes with the business."

But on Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said help was on the way, urging business owners to act quickly, because Friday marks the first day they can apply for loans and large loans through the Payment Check Protection.

"This is a profoundly significant program that has $ 349 billion of federal support attached," he said. "This program starts tomorrow, and so it is incredibly important for people to start filling out the application, filling out the form to make sure they are aware of their eligibility."

The goal of the federal program is to help companies continue to pay their employees during continual closings.

"We are encouraging companies large and small, again up to hundreds of employees, who are eligible for these benefits status to do exactly that and prepare because tomorrow … those will begin to process," Newsom said.

But the governor knows that not all companies will be eligible for the federal program, so he announced other aid efforts at the state level.

"It is an additional contribution from the state to address those that might otherwise be overlooked," he said.

Those state programs include a state sales tax exemption of up to $ 50,000 for a year without interest and no penalties, as well as micro-loan opportunities.

And business owners like Ruiz say they will take whatever help they can get.

"We need all the financial possibilities, any assistance, any way we can just keep the location so that when we come back we need to come back even stronger," he said.

You can find more information about state and federal business aid programs on the state's website.