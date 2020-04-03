FDA has just approved a key test for coronavirus: BGR

The FDA has just approved a new test for the new coronavirus that could accelerate return to normal life.

The test looks for antibodies in the bloodstream of a COVID-19 survivor, which could demonstrate that the person is immune to the virus and could avoid the restrictions of social distancing.

However, the science is still uncertain, and it is unclear how long immunity to COVID-19 will last without a vaccine.

Staying indoors is the only thing that can reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. The more we avoid others, the less likely we are to get COVID-19. We already know that the virus is highly contagious, and research shows that presymptomatic patients can also transmit the infection. Not to mention that there may be some rare cases where the pathogen remains highly active for several weeks; current registration is 49 days.

As we stay inside, we are also helping doctors and first aid personnel. Some countries have been overwhelmed by the number of patients who have had to be treated in a short period of time, and several communities will continue to experience this harsh reality for a longer time. But life will be "normal,quot; again over time. Even then, we will risk more outbreaks. Eradicating the virus is only possible with a targeted cure, such as a vaccine. Before that, we will need a different COVID-19 test than the one offered today. And the FDA has just approved the first such test.

The COVID-19 test is rare worldwide, and you will not be tested in many places unless you have severe symptoms. Countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Germany and Iceland stand out for speeding up testing campaigns to beat the disease.

South Korea has been able to flatten the curve significantly by using tests to trace contacts and isolate confirmed cases. Germany, on the other hand, used tests to detect the disease early. With nearly 85,000 cases, Germany has the fourth largest population of COVID-19 patients, after the US. USA, Italy and Spain. But his COVID-19 screening procedures have helped him reduce the death rate.

We explained earlier than in the future, the world will need a second type of COVID-19 test, one that can tell you if you had the illness. COVID-19's early immunity research is promising. Recovering patients are likely to resist a second infection and are not expected to spread the disease. That is why the antibody test, small particles that prove that the immune system successfully fought against SARS-CoV-2, will be essential in the coming months.

If the immunity is long lasting, as some believe, or it may take us until next year when the first vaccines arrive, COVID-19 survivors will be able to resume their daily lives. They will be able to go out, return to their jobs in public places, and visit loved ones. The risk of becoming infected or infecting others will be significantly reduced, and further outbreaks could be avoided.

The FDA has just authorized the first antibody-based test for COVID-19. The blood test is carried out by the biotech company Cellex and must be carried out in a specialized laboratory. But the results can be delivered in 15 to 20 minutes.

Healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers may be the first to test the antibodies to determine the risk of a new COVID-19 outbreak. More people should be able to get similar tests in the future. Let's not forget that not all people recovering from COVID-19 will be evaluated. Some of them may never experience any symptoms and will never know that they contracted the disease without being tested for immunity.

The United States is not the only country looking at COVID-19 immunity tests for the future. German researchers are looking to deploy "immunity passports,quot; for those who had the disease so that they can return to work faster than others. This would be a way to accelerate the recovery of communities and reduce local restrictions. By The Guardian, Germany will conduct a study of about 100,000 volunteers in mid-April to verify the presence of antibodies. The test would then be repeated on a larger sample of the population to track the actual progress of the pandemic.

"Immunes could receive a type of vaccination pass that, for example, would allow them to exempt themselves from restrictions on their activity," said Gerard Krause, chief of epidemiology at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig. That's just a proposal, and the German government has yet to issue any formal guidance.

The UK government, once an advocate of herd immunity COVID-19, has plans to issue "immunity passports,quot; in the future. "We are looking for a certificate of immunity," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday. "People who have had the disease have the antibodies and then have immunity can demonstrate it and therefore return to normal life as much as possible."

He acknowledged that "it is too early in science,quot; to know for sure. The UK ordered millions of antibody tests, but they have been ineffective, so the government did not approve them for use. "But we hope that the subsequent evidence we have is reliable enough for people to have confidence in the use," the official said.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock