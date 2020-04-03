Experts say gun sales soared due to threat of coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The coronavirus pandemic could be slowing down the retail industry, but not for arms sales.

The FBI says they completed 3.7 million background checks last month.

This is the highest amount since they began tracking the number in 1998.

Experts say the increase in arms sales is related to the outbreak and concerns about the future.

