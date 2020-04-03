Exclusive: "I am loyal, crazy and loving,quot; – Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty's charm lies in her unconventional personality. Whether it's her choice of movies or her demeanor, she is far removed from the rest. His films have been varied: Hero (2015), Mubarakan (2017), Nawabzaade (2018) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). Her natural vision of Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke of her confidence as an actress. The sensual and slender actress has also been in the news for her rumored relationship with cricket player K.L. Rahul A quick session with Athiya Shetty …

Your favorite childhood memory …

Buy vegetables with my grandfather.

The best advice your parents gave you …



Be honest with yourself. You don't need to like it. But it is necessary to be honest.

When was the last time your parents yelled at you?

My mom … when I didn't eat breakfast.

How do you take criticism?

When it comes to my work, I take it positively. But if it's about my appearance, like we don't like your hair color or something on my face, then I don't take it seriously. Bhagwan ne mujhe jo diya hai useful badal main nahi sakti.



An actor you find sexy …

Ryan Gosling I've always found him sexy.



An annoying habit?

To bite nails.



One thing you would like to change about yourself …

Don't stress so much.



A mistake you would never repeat in a relationship …

Never hide your emotions.



Men find you sexy because …

I am real and I am myself.



Three words that best describe you…

Loyal, crazy and loving.