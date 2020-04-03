Exclusive: Hrithik Roshan to star in remake of The Burning Train?

A few weeks ago, producer Juno Chopra and Jackky Bhagnani officially announced that they were ready to remake Ravi Chopra's Burning Train (1980) Jackky wrote on his Twitter page: "Delighted to announce the new version of #TheBurningTrain in association with my dear friend @junochopra. A Ravi Chopra classic sir. I hope we will do justice to the magic he created years ago. @ Vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @ poojafilms #BRFilms (sic) ". The creators did not reveal the cast of the film. But it seems that we have in our hands the speculative casting of the film.

A source close to the team revealed that the manufacturers plan to get closer. Hrithik Roshan to star In this ensemble film The source added, “Juno and Jackky have decided to approach Hrithik Roshan for the remake. They are eager to have him on board as they feel it will take this film to another level. Planning for the film was in full progress, but due to the crown pandemic, the project is now stopped. As soon as the blockade is removed, the producers will have a meeting with Hrithik Roshan. "



The Burning Train was directed by Ravi Chopra and featured all the most important actors of the time, including Dharmendra., Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Vinod Mehra and Danny Denzongpa. We can't imagine how big this project will be once the casting is over.

Surprisingly, Hrithik Roshan has not signed anything after the war. Apparently, Farah Kan and Rohit Shetty are eager to corner him as the protagonist of the remake of Satte Pe Satta. Guess Hrithik fans will have to wait a little longer to receive confirmed news about their future projects.