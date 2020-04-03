Everything you missed from Julian Edelman's free virtual training class

%MINIFYHTML06f9fac12f13e523750277e9b6177b7a11% %MINIFYHTML06f9fac12f13e523750277e9b6177b7a12%

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman went to work Thursday night.

With a trio of sweat bands, Edelman led a 10-minute virtual training class without a team through Planet Fitness as part of the New Hampshire-based company's "Home Work-In,quot; series.

Edelman, who noted that he recently underwent shoulder surgery, was an active instructor, enthusiastically completing each exercise along with the onlookers at home.

"This is a dream of mine," he said.

Here's a look at Edelman's fast-paced class:

1. 20 jumping cats

2. 20 push-ups: Her advice included making sure her hands are on her shoulders and keeping her butt up.

3. 20 jumps

At the core job for what Edelman called "steel abs." . .

4. 20 touches on the fingers: His advice included keeping your feet straight and making sure your shoulder blades come off the ground when you stretch.

5. 20 suitcases

6. 20 traditional sit-ups

At one point, Edelman yelled, “What number am I on, Brady? What number am I on? He immediately clarified that he was not referring to his former teammate Tom Brady. "My producer is called Brady," said Edelman, pointing to his earpiece.

On legs and buttocks. . .

Edelman laid out three rules he learned from retired exercise instructor Richard Simmons: 1. We had fun; 2. We are cutting calories, baby; and 3. Work them buns.

7. 20 squats: When bending his legs, Edelman recommended keeping his chest up, his knees spread across his hips, and his butt back.

8. 20 lunges: Edelman equated this exercise with "crushing an insect,quot; and said to keep your knee above your ankle and bend your back leg. Her other tips were to keep her chest up, the center tight, and her abs inside.

"Hydration is crucial," said Edelman during a water break. "The old quarterback used to talk a lot about it. Brady, what was his name? Oh yes, it doesn't matter.

Throughout the class, Edelman greeted viewers, such as "Rebecca from Boston,quot; and "Liz in Texas," who had tuned into his session.

9. 20 jumping cats

10. 20 squats

11. One minute board

12. 20 jumping cats

13. Alternate push-ups, using an accessory: Edelman used a soccer ball, of course, but said a pillow, towel, or other small piece of furniture would suffice.

14. Stretches

With its gyms closed across the country, Planet Fitness offers daily free virtual workouts amid the closure of the coronavirus. According to Edelman, former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola will become the next famous host.

"Hard times don't last, people do last," said Edelman.