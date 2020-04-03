EU chief justice urges US tech giants USA How to stop virus clicks – Latest news

EU Chief Justice Vera Jourova has criticized the US tech giants. USA Like Google and Facebook for making money off fake news related to the coronavirus instead of making more efforts to stop the flood.

With millions of people confined to their homes due to blockages to counter the spread of the virus, social media and online platforms have seen the volume of news on their sites and user traffic increase.

That in turn has caused alarm and criticism due to the avalanche of disinformation.

Jourova, who last week held a conference call with Facebook, Twitter Inc, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla, said her efforts to date were inadequate.

Last week, the companies told Jourova that they had removed large amounts of fake and harmful content, most of it health related, and that they had taken steps to remove ads related to protective equipment, such as masks, although there were still gaps. . They also reported the access of more users to authorized sources of information.

"We still see major platforms continue to monetize and incentivize misinformation and harmful content about the pandemic by hosting online ads," Jourova told Reuters in a phone interview, citing the example of one of those ads that misrepresent migraines like cause of the virus.

"This should stop. The financial disincentives of clickbait disinformation and speculation scams should also stop," he said.

Facebook referred to its March 24 announcement, which said the coronavirus outbreak was undermining sales of advertising that accounts for almost all of its revenue, even as more users spend time on the social network.

Twitter said it was doing its best to stop the virus-related misinformation.

"There is no benefit, commercial or otherwise, in not taking action on Tweets that violate our rules," the company said in a statement.

"We also have strict rules that govern Twitter ads, which evolve from our political content and issue advertising policies."

Jourova said companies should also share more data with scientists to fight the virus.

"We would like researchers to have more data from the platforms, to do the proper analysis of trends," said Jourova.

He will meet with the companies again in a month for a progress report. The European Commission has already expressed its willingness to tighten rules to curb tech giants, which are likely to be announced later this year.

