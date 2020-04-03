ESPN's Rex Ryan apologizes for comments about Cowboys' Amari Cooper

%MINIFYHTML3299ea74274f8a59923e4f40382d560477%

ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan thinks the Cowboys shouldn't have given wide receiver Amari Cooper a five-year, $ 100 million contract in free agency.

"I wouldn't have paid this guy," he said on ESPN's "Get Up,quot; on Friday. “For me, this is the greatest act of disappearance in the National Football League. It does not appear on the road. . . . When the competition is good, when he's up against the top corners, that guy disappears. . . .

“He stops his routes, he does all of this. I would not have paid for this turd. No way in hell, no way in hell would I have paid this guy. For me, you pay Dak Prescott. . . . It's a deep receiver project, they made a big mistake here. "

"(Amari Cooper) is the biggest disappearance act in the National Football League. … I wouldn't have paid this shit." —Rex Ryan pic.twitter.com/A8gzRJqBnD – Get up (@GetUpESPN) April 3, 2020

NFL reporters were quick to condemn Ryan's attack.

"What has Amari Cooper done to deserve this personal attack?" NFL Media's Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter. "He is a great worker, he played through injuries and he is a good teammate." Rex Ryan should apologize.

Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. wrote: “Cooper is one of the good guys in the Cowboys' locker room. Rex is over the top with turd comments. And bad in its narrative. Cooper's deal has nothing to do with Dak Prescott not signing. "

Later Friday, Ryan apologized for the insults on "SportsCenter,quot; before reaffirming his feelings that the Cowboys overpaid for Cooper.

"I can't believe I said that, I used that word," said Ryan. “Obviously it was a bad choice for me to say what I said about Amari. Anyone who knows me, look, honestly, I think it is the world of all players and I have great respect for every player in the National Football League, including Amari Cooper. With that said, I think the Cowboys spent way too much for Amari Cooper. The reason is that I do not doubt that this is an elite player. He has those traits.

"But for me an elite player appears on the road, shows up in big corners, and appears at the decisive moment, and those are three things that Amari Cooper has not done so far in his career." In fact, I think he won a playoff game as a player. And all those things are how I feel about this young man as a receiver. But what I added at the end of that, I want to apologize to Amari again and I hope he accepts my apology. "

However, remove the insults, and some observers seemed to suggest that Ryan's assessment of Cooper's field performance was accurate.

In a Les Carpenter story from The Washington Post, Cooper is reported to have turned down more money from division rival Washington Redskins to stay with the Cowboys. That made an unidentified NFL executive skeptical, telling Athletic's Mike Sando that it may have caused the Cowboys to overpay Cooper.

"I always suspect when I hear that a guy like Cooper took less money than he could have got from another team when the dollars are at the top of the market," said the executive. "I'm not convinced that the Redskins were willing to pay $ 20 million a year. Teams cheat on each other in free agency. You have to be willing to say," This is what we are willing to do. "Amari Cooper, $ 20 million? For me, it shouldn't be more than $ 15 million with all the receivers on the draft and what the veteran receivers were getting in free agency. "

Another unidentified executive said, "It all comes down to, how many guys are really difference makers? He's the one who you pay the top of the market for. Sorry, Amari Cooper helps, but he doesn't tilt the field. Consistently. You can say a lot of negative things about Antonio Brown, but he made the difference. "

Todd Archer, who covers the Cowboys for ESPN, disagreed, although he acknowledged that Cooper provided statistics on the last seven games of the 2019 season that were not close to the elite (26 catches, 341 yards, 1 touchdown). But he noted that the Cowboys couldn't allow Cooper to simply walk away considering the price they paid for him in 2018.

"A team cannot give up a first-round pick and five years of virtual cost certainty to have a player for 25 regular-season games," Archer wrote last month. "If Cooper had walked, what was a win for an Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders trade for the Cowboys would have turned into a loss."

Pro Football Focus also said Cooper was money well spent.

"Cooper is young (25) and one of the best road racers in the game," wrote Sam Monson in February. Not to mention, he was an excellent deep threat last season in Dallas. He caught one less deep pass (15) than league leaders and earned more than 500 of his receiving yards on those big plays. Cooper finished the season sixth in yards per road trip at 2.29 ".

No matter what you think of the money the Cowboys gave Cooper, almost everyone thinks Ryan's insults on Friday were unwarranted.

"No one who has ever played or coached with Amari would describe it this way," Mike Freeman of the Bleacher Report wrote on Twitter.