Effort to save Dana Point's teaching ship "Pilgrim,quot; flees – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The effort to rescue the Pilgrim teaching ship from the sinking ran aground on Thursday.

The Pilgrim at the Ocean Institute at Dana Point Harbor collapsed last week and is now sinking. The US Coast Guard USA He sent divers into the water to try to stabilize the iconic ship, which has been used as a classroom for students and visitors for decades.

But the divers were pulled out of the water when the ship began to creak.

The rescue team is now using a crane to lift the keel.

Ocean Institute had raised money for maintenance, but the ship is now beyond repair.