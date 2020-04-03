Educating myself about my bipolar disorder took away the fear

WENN / Avalon

During a candid conversation with Miley Cyrus on a live Instagram show, hitmaker & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; She also talks about what helps her cope with self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Selena Gomez has revealed that he is battling bipolar disorder.

The singer and actress shared the news with her friend. Miley Cyrus during a candid talk on Wrecking Ball's "hitmaker" "Bright Minded" Instagram live show on Friday, April 3, explaining that he learned of his mental health condition during a visit to Massachusetts McLean Hospital.

Gomez told his friends and viewers that the more information he gathered about being bipolar, the easier it would be to deal with the diagnosis.

"When I have more information, it really helps me," he said. "It doesn't scare me once I know … When I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything and it took away my fear."

"When I was younger, I was scared of thunderstorms and my mother bought me all these books on thunderstorms and she said, 'The more you educate yourself about this, the more you won't be scared.' something that helps me in a big way. "

Selena has been struggling with her mental health issues for years and sought treatment at McLean Hospital in 2018 when her battle with depression and anxiety became overwhelming.

She recovered and accepted the 2019 McLean Award at the hospital's annual dinner in September (2019).

In his acceptance speech, he held back tears as he recalled his darkest moment: "I think we are better when we speak the truth, and therefore this is my truth," he said. "Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I couldn't keep everything that was attached (sic). I couldn't keep a smile or keep things normal."

"I felt that all my pain and anxiety invaded me at once and it was one of the most terrifying moments of my life."

And Selena admitted that she was so relieved when she found out what was happening to her: "(she) was terrified, obviously, because she lifted her veil, but relieved that I finally knew why she had suffered so many years with depression and anxiety."

"After a year of a lot of hard work … I am happier, healthier, and more in control of my emotions and thoughts than ever. Therefore, I am very happy about that."

During her conversation with Miley on Friday, Selena, who is also battling lupus, revealed that the tools she has used in therapy, while learning to live with her mental problems, are helping her to cope with self-isolation in the midst of the pandemic. of coronavirus.

"This is where we test ourselves," he said to Cyrus. "How will we treat each other? This may be a time to be kind to ourselves. Take breaks from noise and even social media … Just be outside and breathe."

"I think talking about what you feel is extremely helpful. Sometimes I have to feel it, sometimes I have to cry and release it, and breathe deeply. I am a great empath, so I feel a lot of what the world feels. Being there for others people actually help me too. "