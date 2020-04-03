Ed Sheeran boycotts neighbor's plans to extend garden

%MINIFYHTML3e07ae7d1e14aa30ddc08db15273c3e975%

The objection of the hit maker & # 39; perfect & # 39; Tony Robinson's construction job application comes two years after the latter opposed his plans for an outdoor sauna and other improvements on his own estate.

Ed Sheeran He has defied the plans of his neighbor in Suffolk, England, to extend his garden.

Pop star "Perfect" has opposed Tony Robinson's construction job application because it runs too close to the edge of his own property, and it wouldn't improve the look of the town they both call home.

Ironically, it was the singer who was on the wrong end of a construction app two years ago, when his neighbors balked at his plans for an outdoor sauna and other improvements at his sprawling complex of four guest houses, a soccer field and a pub.

Neighbors also questioned Ed's plan to build a chapel on the site, but he got approval last year (19).

Sheeran's property manager, Paul Smith, opposed Robinson's request, claiming that the new garden development would look "out of place" and "extend the village to the countryside in an unplanned and artificial way," according to Dailymail.co.uk.

"I am very disappointed that I formally supported his last planning request to build his chapel in the adjacent field just below my oak," says Robinson.