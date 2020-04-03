East Bay Funeral Home Makes Memorial Services Memorable Despite Limit at Public Gatherings – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LORENZO (KPIX) – In the grim and new reality of the coronavirus pandemic, the way we mourn for our loved ones who have died has changed.

Grissom's Chapel and morgue in San Lorenzo was one of the first in Alameda County to prepare arrangements for a COVID-19 victim and not a single person could be here to celebrate that person's life.

"Because the family was under mandatory quarantine … my staff and I thought outside the box and had a full funeral over the phone," said Grissom owner Lisa Bradshaw.

"We prayed for the body before the body was cremated. It was the saddest moment of my career, ”said Bradshaw.

The recently released state guidelines only allow 10 people to attend funeral services.

Fortunately for family members, Grissom & # 39; s Mortuary already had a system installed that allows mourners to join a password protected video feed to view the service.

There are limits to what technology can offer.

"The human connection, the ability to receive that hug or hear that story or something about the person you love, gives you comfort and makes it easier," Bradshaw explained.

The restriction on funeral services was one of the reasons why Diane Machado Wyant decided to delay holding a service for her brother, Kenny Machado, who lived near Hollister in San Benito County and died of complications from COVID-19. .

"Since then I have not been able to be with my parents and go through the grieving process with them because they are in a community of elders and will not allow visits, so it is quite difficult," said Wyant. She says she felt isolated during the grieving process, but has taken extra time to set up a service that her brother, nicknamed "Cowboy Kenny," would have wanted.

"My brother was well known around the world and we want to make sure that we can have a fairly broad celebration of his life," said Wyant.

She believes that her brother may have contracted the virus during a month-long trip to Thailand to celebrate his 60th birthday.