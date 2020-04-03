Home Entertainment Dylan Walsh joins the new Superman series as the father of Lois...

Dylan Walsh joins the new Superman series as the father of Lois Lane

Bradley Lamb
The actor from & # 39; Nip / Tuck & # 39; Play the role previously played by characters such as Glenn Morshower, Michael Ironside, Denis Arndt, and Harve Presnell in previous DC shows.

Actor Dylan Walsh has been chosen as the father of Lois Lane in a new "Superman"Serie.

The "Nip / Tuck"star has joined Tyler Hoechlin Y Elizabeth Tulloch in "Superman and Lois", created by "The flash"Executive producer Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti.

Walsh will portray US Army General Samuel Lane on the show, according to Deadline.

The role was most recently played by Glenn Morshower in "Supergirl" Michael Ironside, Denis ArndtY Harve Presnell also interpreted to Lane in programs like "Smallville"Y"Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"

