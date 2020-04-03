Drew McIntyre faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship – Up News Info Tampa

NOTE: This post contains spoilers for changes to the WrestleMania 36 card.

(CBSNewYork / Up News Info Local) – This year's WrestleMania will be one for the history books. The 36th installment of the biggest professional wrestling show will mark three great novelties for WWE. The show will air for two nights, there won't be a single fan in the stands, and it has already been recorded.

The coronavirus pandemic could have forced WWE to postpone or cancel the program entirely. Instead, Vince McMahon chose to move forward in the most unique circumstances. It has been a decision that has undoubtedly been a logistical nightmare, if not for another reason that the company has to comply with state orders that limit the number of people who can gather in one place at the same time. Between the talent, the announcers, the crew and the referee, those 10 positions fill up very quickly.

Given the circumstances and the worsening of the epidemic every day, WWE chose to record the program. If they hadn't, there is a good chance there will be no WrestleMania this year since a mandatory Florida home stay order went into effect on Friday. The order will last 30 days and could be extended longer.

While WrestleMania may be safe, the other WWE shows are in danger of having to stream replays of previous games until the order is lifted or alternative arrangements can be made to film elsewhere than the Performance Center of the company in Orlando.

But let's focus on WrestleMania for now. This is a party after all, and Rob Gronkowski is the host. So at least it will provide a break from reality on both Saturday and Sunday night for the WWE Universe.

Here's a look at the card and some ideas on how the matches could play out.

WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) against Drew McIntyre

If there ever was a man who paid his dues and proved himself worthy of a title race, it's Drew McIntyre. The crowd is behind him, and he's gone so far as to ask fans to record themselves pointing to the WrestleMania sign at home if they win. Hopefully they have a chance. Hope this is a hard-hitting big man battle. Choose: Drew McIntyre

Universal championship

Goldberg (c) against Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns dropped out of the WrestleMania main event because his leukemia treatment left him immunocompromised. No one can blame him for playing it safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. If there had not been a coronavirus outbreak and the event was still taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Reigns would surely have been a lock to win. Instead, Braun Strowman will take his place and challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship. Strowman was hastily inserted into the match this week, while Goldberg reportedly didn't appear in the WrestleMania image until shortly before Super Showdown in February, either. His last title race came quickly and would have ended just as fast if Reigns had stayed. Instead, look for the WWE Hall of Fame member to take the championship a little longer, unless there is a shocking surprise. It is WrestleMania after all. Pick: Goldberg

Boneyard match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

If it's WrestleMania and The Undertaker is in action, it's a good choice to go with the dead man. The fact that there are now two imperfections in his pristine record of Mania is almost irrelevant. He is, and always will be, the favorite. This dispute has been unlike anything we've seen of Undertaker before, as AJ Styles is infusing the future wife of famed hall of fame future ex-WWE superstar Michelle McCool into the story. He also addressed The Undertaker by his real name, Mark Calaway. You never know when the old fighter will hang his boots forever, but you can bet this won't be the dead man's last ride. Especially when it comes to a boneyard game (whatever it is). Pick: The gravedigger

John Cena vs. "The Demon,quot; Bray Wyatt

Six years ago, John Cena spoiled Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania moment. But now that Cena is part-time like a paper route, it's unlikely to happen again. This should be fun to watch, and there should be a party at Firefly Funhouse when it's done. Choose: Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Building this match has been by far the best story of this WrestleMania season. Even before the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to air shows on closed sets, the promotions were fascinating. As the seats have been emptied, they have been downright extraordinary. Look for Edge to get out here. You can't make a boy make an epic return to action and not take revenge on his opponent for attacking his family. You just can't. Pick: Edge

Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

This is not as clear as it sounds. Part of me wonders if a surprise will come. Maybe Ronda Rousey will come back and have cost The Man the title he won at WrestleMania last year? The rowdy denied she is part of this year's show, but scoffed at returning to WWE soon. Take it for what it's worth. Baszler might be the favorite here, but if Rousey doesn't show up, I'll go with Lynch. Pick: Becky Lynch

Slap Women's Championship

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi

The story here is what will become of best friends Bayley and Sasha Banks when they compete against each other. The Boss has hinted that there are no friends once the game begins. Look for Banks to win and Bayley to find someone else to give him one of the hugs he used to give so generously. Don't expect their friendship to endure this. Choose: Sasha Banks

NXT Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) against Charlotte Flair

NXT He remains locked in a battle with rival All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday nights. So far, AEW has outperformed them. However, putting the title on one of the greatest Superstars in all of WWE could turn the needle in their favor. This is a purely business decision, so he hopes Charlotte will regain the title she lost five years ago. Choose: Charlotte Flair

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Monday Night Messiah has had more than its fair share of WrestleMania moments, while Kevin Owens is still waiting for a memorable one. Many believe that the long wait will end this weekend. Hopefully they are right. Choose: Seth Rollins

Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

The reigning champion is the favorite to retain the title, which is a bit surprising. I would have imagined that this distinction would belong to Daniel Bryan. Perhaps this is for the best for Bryan, who has made a career of being the underdog (see: WrestleMania 30). The only question is whether Drew Gulak's vision will help him win the match or whether he will send his WrestleMania hopes to the flames. I think Bryan wins the title and then rekindles his enmity with Gulak. Choose: Daniel Bryan

Slap Tag Team Championship

Triple Threat Ladder Match

The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Like Roman Reigns, The Miz is off the WrestleMania card. He felt ill during recent television recordings, which led to the decision, according to The wrestling watcher. The match must change to one representative from each competing team, but it is unclear whether the tag team titles will continue to be in play. Pick (subject to change): The Usos

Raw Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza

Look for The Street Profits to retain here simply because we don't yet know what the future holds for Austin Theory. Will it become a pillar in the Raw list or go back to NXT? Pick: The benefits of the street

Elijah vs. King Corbin

After being thrown off a 15-foot-tall balcony by King Corbin, he searches for Elias to take revenge here. We need moments of well-being and nobody likes Corbin. Choose: Elias

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

It appears that this match is on the card just to fill space. Look for Aleister Black to come out up here as he is on the climb. Choose: Aleister Black

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Poor Otis was ripped off from a dream date with Mandy Rose by Dolph Ziggler. What we do know is that Ziggler and Sonya Deville conspired to ruin Valentine's date with Rose. Something tells me that the beans are about to spill here and we are going to have a happy ending where Mandy and Otis ride together into the sunset. Choose: Otis

WWE Women Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Like John Mayer waiting for the world to change, I keep waiting for Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to break up and start fighting each other. I hope to keep waiting once the dust settles in this one. Look for The Kabuki Warriors to retain and the bizarre duo of Bliss and Cross to continue hosting segments of "A Moment of Bliss,quot; together at Raw. Side note: Asuka has been WWE TV's MVP for the past few weeks. Her microphone skills are second to none, even if you don't speak Japanese. Pick: The Kabuki Warriors

