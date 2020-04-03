Drake's new single "Toosie Slide,quot; has already been said to be the next Tik Tok Viral Dance Craze

Let's be honest, Drake always brings us good spring and summer hymns. In 2018, there was In My Feelings that also came with a dance challenge.

Then Nice For What appeared which also launched in 2018, and we just couldn't get enough. So it's no surprise that Toosie Slide is already taking Tik Tok by storm.

The newly released song and dance were reportedly leaked on Twitter last week. Affectionately named after a young man named Toosie, dancing is the latest fad appearing inside Al Gore.

In the video, Drake is seen walking through his mansion doing the dance. It is a simple right foot, left foot situation.

" He climbs on the right foot, the left foot slides / The left foot rises, the right foot slides "

With Quarantine Season and a new dance challenge premiering almost weekly, I'll say this song fits perfectly.

I think we can prepare to watch 50-11 videos of Toosie Slide.

Roommates, are you excited about this?

Source: https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/drake-drops-off-toosie-slide-in-hopes-of-creating-dance-craze-new-song.1986754.html