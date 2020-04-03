Drake dancing inside his $ 100 million mansion in Toronto for the music video & # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLe4a5fcc85b7197c71d8b515b8dc27e4a9% %MINIFYHTMLe4a5fcc85b7197c71d8b515b8dc27e4a10%

& # 39; Toosie Slide & # 39; marks the Canadian rapper's first official solo single in 2020 after joining forces with Future in & # 39; Life Is Good & # 39; and with Lil Yachty and DaBaby in & # 39; Oprah & # 39; s Bank Account & # 39 ;.

Duck has released the full version of their song "Toosie Slide" after its huge popularity on TikTok after publishing the snippet for the ad. Going online on Thursday, April 2, the video sees the Canadian star demonstrating how to execute the movements of "Toosie Slide" in her luxurious mansion.

Taking fans on a virtual tour of his $ 100 million crib, Drake dances down the track produced by OZ. "He goes with the right foot up, the left foot, the glide / the left foot up, the right foot, glides," says the OVO star. "Basically, I mean, either way, we're about to slide / We can't let this slide."

The song set fire to social media after social media influencer / dancer Toosie released an instructional video for the album's title dance on Sunday, March 30. Speaking about her collaboration with hit creator "In My Feelings", Toosie previously revealed to Rolling Stone: "Drake hit me up and said, 'Me, I need your help'. Then he sent the record. It was just a idea at the time. "

"It was just the hook and a verse. I came up with this dance. [Drake said :] & # 39; What do you think? Do you think you can make up a dance for this song I did? & # 39; So I sit down and I listen to it. Fortunately, I'm at Ayo and Teo's house with Hii Key and all of us. We all relaxed. We came up pretty quickly. We just rebuilt it. We all contributed, "he continued explaining.

"Toosie Slide" marks Drake's first official solo single in 2020. He previously joined forces with Future in "Life is Good" and collaborated with Lil yachty Y DaBaby in "Oprah Bank Account". In addition, he released "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle".