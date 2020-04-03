Dr. Fauci says that all states should take refuge instead – BGR

Dr. Anthony Fauci is frustrated that no orders to stay home have been issued in every state in the United States.

Fauci, one of the country's leading infectious disease experts and a member of the White House task force working on the coronavirus outbreak, says everyone should stay home if possible.

Many states have refused to issue such mandates, and many of those that have done so are not implementing them significantly.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the only (and perhaps the only) person we should all be listening to during most White House briefings, believes that the nation's response to the coronavirus has been inadequate, and that in At this time each state should issue a shelter. order in place. How The hill reports, Fauci, the country's preeminent pandemic expert, said CNN who cannot understand why such orders have not already been implemented.

Many states across the country have already taken steps to pressure their residents to stay home as much as possible. Some have issued "shelter-in-place,quot; orders, requiring people to stay home unless they travel for food or medicine, or have a job considered essential. Unfortunately, not all states are applying these new rules.

Several states have decided to use different language for their shelter-in-place orders, such as "safer at home," although the idea is the same. Where many states fall short is in implementing their mandates and getting people to follow temporary restrictions.

As someone living in a state that has recently implemented a "safer at home,quot; initiative, I can tell you that not much has changed. Almost everyone continues to go to work every day, without restrictions, and employers can apparently decide if their own businesses are essential. As expected, almost everyone believes they should be kept running.

Dr. Fauci is fed up with the lazy approach the country is taking to deal with the virus threat, and made his feelings abundantly clear when speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

"I don't understand why that is not happening," Fauci answered a question about why states are not making people stay home. "If you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that. We really should be.

Unfortunately, much of the decision-making around coronavirus blocks and orders to stay home has been seen as politically motivated. Many Republican lawmakers have argued that the country must remain "open to business,quot; and that the damage that closures will cause to the economy outweighs the benefits of keeping people in their homes and saving an untold number of lives.

It is a filthy and messy argument and comes at a time when states are seeing tens of thousands of critically ill patients and thousands of deaths. At this point, the top priority should be saving lives, and Dr. Fauci seems to agree with that sentiment.

Image Source: Shutterstock