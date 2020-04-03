Dr. Anthony Fauci to be honored with his own Bobblehead – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become one of the most trusted voices in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force, Fauci has been on every platform imaginable, from podcasts to Showus & # 39; s Desus and Mero, to bring the vital information people need to the American public. . In the process, the 79-year-old Brooklyn native has become a media sensation. Now the Bobblehead National Hall of Fame and Museum is honoring the doctor with its own bobblehead.

The museum is now pre-ordering Dr. Fauci's bobbleheads and says they will donate $ 5 of each sold to the American Hospital Association to support the 100 million mask Challenge. The challenge is an effort to increase the production and distribution of PPE equipment to healthcare workers across the country.

%MINIFYHTMLe6cde64af0fac34b84401108109d2c2f13% %MINIFYHTMLe6cde64af0fac34b84401108109d2c2f14%

The 7-inch tall bobblehead is expected to ship in July this year and is available in the Bobblehead National Hall of Fame and at the Museum's online store.