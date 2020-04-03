Dozens of people missing after Solomon Islands ferry defies cyclone warning

SYDNEY, Australia – Dozens of people are missing and feared to have died in the Solomon Islands after being washed off a ferry that makes a dangerous journey through rough seas caused by Cyclone Harold.

Maritime authorities reported that at least two dozen passengers were on board the ferry, the MV Taimareho, which left Thursday night, traveling from the capital, Honiara, to a port in Malaita province.

%MINIFYHTML8eb1cd52c4330097df15464b2b3ccb0711% %MINIFYHTML8eb1cd52c4330097df15464b2b3ccb0712%

Crossing through Iron Bottom Bay in the South Pacific nation is generally smooth, with islands protecting much of the route, but maritime authorities had warned of dangerous conditions when the ferry left.

Authorities said the rising seas seemed to throw people overboard between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

On Friday morning, officials sent a patrol boat to search for the passengers, but rescue efforts were hampered by heavy rain, high winds, high waves, and the coronavirus.