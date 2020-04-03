Donald Trump lashes out at the reporter who asked about Kushner's comment – Deadline

The White House coronavirus briefing was shorter than any other throughout the week, just over an hour, but it also left lingering questions about whether hospitals will get the fans, masks, gowns, and other medical equipment that are needed. urgently as coronavirus cases increase.

And as usual, President Donald Trump had some doubts about the journalists' questions.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked Trump about a comment his son-in-law Jared Kushner made at the briefing the previous day. Describing the steps the White House was taking to improve the supply chain, he said: “There are cases where cities are running low, but the state still has stocks. And the notion of the federal reserve is that it is supposed to be our reserve. It's not supposed to be the state reserve that they then use. "

The comment caused some confusion and some bewilderment, as it raised the question of whether the federal government was for some reason retaining its stock of medical equipment in the midst of a national emergency.

After Jiang asked Trump what Kushner meant when he said "our reservation," Trump lashed out at her.

"Why are you asking me? What is that a gotcha? A gotcha? You use the word 'ours'. Our … you know what we mean? The United States of America," he said. "That's what it means. Our. Our. The United States of America. Then we take that and distribute it to the states. "

He added: “The federal government also needs it, not just the states. … As an example, we have 10,000 fans and we're going to rock with those fans, and take them to various areas of the country that need them. But when he says "our", he is talking about our country. He is talking about the federal government. It is such a basic and simple question that you try to make it sound so bad. You should be ashamed of yourself. … don't make it sound bad. You just asked your question in a very unpleasant tone.

He also tried to ask him why, following Kushner's comment, the Strategic National Stockpile website It was changed to more clearly reflect your comments. But Trump moved on to another question.

The whole question of whether hospitals will have enough equipment will be front and center in the coming weeks, as projections show the pandemic is expected to peak in mid-April. But Trump has repeatedly said that the shortage is not the fault of his administration, but of individual states that did not adequately prepare for a pandemic.

When ABC News White House chief correspondent Jon Karl asked the president if he could assure New York that they would have enough fans, as the governor warned that supply would run out in the next six days, Trump said: "They should have had more fans at the time. They should have had more fans."

"We have many states that must be served, much more than others," he said. “We have worked very well with the governor. We think it is well served with fans. Let's find out. But we have other states to take care of. "

Earlier on Friday, Cuomo said he was signing an executive order to allow the state to take fans from hospitals and other medical facilities so they can be redistributed to where they are most needed.

Trump was also on the defensive over his administration's response to the crisis. CNN White House chief correspondent Jim Acosta asked why, if the administration was preparing for a pandemic, "Why don't we have enough masks? Why don't we have enough medical equipment in this country?"

Trump blamed his predecessors. “The previous administration: the shelves were empty. So what you should do is talk to the people from the previous administration, Jim, and ask them that question. And you know what else? The military shelves were also empty. We had no ammunition.

Trump has already made the ammunition claim, and the Washington Post fact checker gave him three Pinocchio. He has also claimed that the shelves of the national reserve were empty, but Factcheck.org has deemed it false. Critics are also quick to ask why, if the shelves were empty, they were not resupplied in the three years Trump has been in office.

The briefing was dominated by other news, including new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control that Americans wear cloth masks (not medical masks) in public. Trump emphasized that the recommendation was voluntary, and that he himself will not use one.

Trump was also asked if the scientific model, which shows an estimated 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States, has changed. Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said the models continue to be updated.

Then Trump intervened: “The model shows that hundreds of thousands of people are going to die. Do you know what I want to do? I want to go under the model. "

Then he added a separate comment, quickly picked up on Twitter but open to interpretation: “The professionals made the models. I was never involved in a model, at least, this type of model. "