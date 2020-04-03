Dog The Bounty Hunter posts bitter video of him and his late wife Beth Chapman kissing after a romantic date

Almost a year has passed since Beth Chapman passed away at the age of 51 after losing the battle with throat cancer. Anyway, her husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter, still loves and misses her very much, so she turned to social media to prove it.

Dog posted a flashback clip that showed him kissing Beth before the tragic news of her passing.

The video shows the late woman snuggling up to her husband when they leave a theater.

At some point, Dog can be seen giving Beth a little peck on the lips and then gently kissing the side of her head.

Watching his parents' romantic interaction, you can hear his son, Gary Boy Chapman, protesting, "OMG, stop it!"

In response, the loving mother teases him: ‘Gary Boy, do you want a kiss? I'll give you a kiss. Jesus Christ. Come on son, just a kiss. "

Obviously, that was one of the many incredible moments Dog and Beth had with their family, so looking at those images will be a bittersweet experience.

In the caption, Dog wrote: ‘Sadly I missed‘

As fans recall, Beth tragically lost her life in June last year after losing the battle against throat cancer.

Since his death, Dog has shown his pain through many posts remembering her, but he has also been involved in a scandal as he seemed too quick to move on with another woman, even crediting her for lifting him out of depression.

As for how much his wife's death affected him, in February, Dog stopped at Dr. Oz's show and told him all about it.

He said "I couldn't stop crying," before mentioning that he seriously considered killing himself: "I wasn't going to kill myself with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills. Beth left all her big pills … so I thought I just needed a drink of water. "



