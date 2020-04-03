Does Prince Harry want to go home now that his family is under direct threat from the coronavirus pandemic? That's the subject of an upcoming article in the April 13, 2020 issue of OK! magazine. According to a source who spoke in the post on condition of anonymity, Prince Harry quickly realized that he made a mistake by moving to Canada and then California and is devastated to be so far from his family during these difficult times. Additionally, the outlet noted that in Prince Harry's announcement he made when he made it known that he and Meghan intended to leave the royal family, that was not a decision they made lightly. A source said that Prince Harry now feels that the move was a mistake.

The magazine reported the following.

"This transition has been more difficult than he imagined. Harry is incredibly nostalgic and very regretful. He misses his old life. Now he realizes that he acted hastily by walking away instead of staying in England and solving his problems. "

The article went on to say that Prince Harry approached his grandmother, the Queen, and asked her to take him back. According to the publication, Harry has completely changed his mind and wants to be with his father now that he is fighting the deadly Coronavirus.

The report continued with the following.

"Despite everything that happened, being thousands of miles away from them now has him crying. It's a nightmare."

Not only is Prince Harry far from his grandmother and father, but he is now separated from his brother, Prince William, his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and his nephews, Prince Louis and Prince George and his niece, Princess Charlotte. There are even sensational reports that Kate Middleton is expecting her fourth child with Prince William.

Some think that moving to Canada and then to the United States will eventually result in the end of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage. Although Prince Charles is reportedly feeling better, the diagnosis of Coronavirus was a huge wake-up call for everyone involved.

Ad %MINIFYHTML2c8a95ff8e2b98e6b99d0982cfb064fe18% %MINIFYHTML2c8a95ff8e2b98e6b99d0982cfb064fe18%

What you think? Do you think Prince Harry wants to go home?



Post views:

two