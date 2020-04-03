Doctors have discovered unusual new symptoms of coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLf3f525862289133e88cf608402b513ed11% %MINIFYHTMLf3f525862289133e88cf608402b513ed12%

Doctors noted that the appearance of neurological symptoms in some patients may be a warning sign of a new coronavirus infection.

Some patients with COVID-19 have shown confusion and seizures that may be associated with inflammation of the brain.

It is unclear why some coronavirus patients exhibit neurological symptoms, and not only happens to elderly patients.

COVID-19 is the type of medical condition that requires a test to confirm diagnoses, and that is because the most common symptoms also appear with other viral infections like the flu or cold. Two types of tests can confirm the infection: one detects the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is replicating in the body, and the other finds antibodies that fight the disease.

Being able to quickly diagnose COVID-19 clinically could be of great help to clinicians and patients, as testing is still very limited. Doctors began to look at some of the first signs of COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus. Some patients experience sudden loss of smell and taste, and the researchers have already shown that the virus can interact with some of the cells in olfactory tissue. Now, new reports from various countries indicate that some patients may be prone to multiple neurological signs upon infection, although these symptoms may occur with other neurological diseases.

Deficiencies of the brain can be serious and can occur for a variety of reasons, as they can be secondary to other medical conditions. But some symptoms, including altered mental status and seizures, have been seen in patients around the world before a COVID-19 test was positive. The New York Times Chronicle some examples:

%MINIFYHTMLf3f525862289133e88cf608402b513ed15% %MINIFYHTMLf3f525862289133e88cf608402b513ed16% In early March, a 74-year-old man came to the emergency room in Boca Raton, Florida, with a cough and fever, but an x-ray ruled out pneumonia and he was sent home. The next day, when his fever increased, family members brought him back. He was short of breath and could not tell the doctors his name or explain what was wrong: he had lost the ability to speak.

But not only older people have been developing neurological symptoms after infection:

On Tuesday, doctors in Detroit reported on another disturbing case involving an airline worker in her 50s with COVID-19. She was confused and complained of a headache; She was able to tell the doctors her name but little else and over time she became less receptive. Brain scans showed abnormal swelling and inflammation in various regions, with smaller areas where some cells had died.

American physicians and physicians in other regions observed abnormal neurological conditions in patients with COVID-19. Doctors in Austria, China, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands found similar cases, even in patients under the age of 60. One train of thought is that neurological signs can follow lung failure caused by COVID-19. Oxygenation problems in the brain may explain some of these symptoms.

Four elderly patients at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut showed signs of encephalopathy before testing positive for COVID-19, and had no other symptoms. Two of them developed low-grade fevers and needed oxygen, but two did not show any respiratory illness that could have altered their mental state.

The times points out that there are already studies detailing neurological problems in patients with COVID-19. Wuhan doctors published an article in February detailing neurological symptoms. A study from the same region in March found that 22% of 113 patients who died of COVID-19 in Wuhan "experienced disorders of consciousness, ranging from drowsiness to deep coma,quot; compared to just 1% in a group of patients who recovered.

A different study says there is evidence that other coronaviruses are not confined to the respiratory tract and can also invade the nervous system. The same may be true for SARS-CoV-2, at least for some patients. But more research is required.

The CDC now lists "new confusion or inability to wake up,quot; among COVID-19's warning signs that should prompt action. You should contact your doctor if you or someone you care for is experiencing confusion and abnormal seizures. "You don't feel better when you have a fever, but you should be able to interact normally," said Dr. Frontera. The times, warning people not to call 911 just because they are concerned. "You should be able to answer questions and talk normally."

Doctors treating new neurological cases should also consider the possibility that the symptoms were caused by COVID-19 and take steps to protect themselves. Although these symptoms can be revealing, they do not appear in all COVID-19 patients, which means that the disease can only be correctly diagnosed with one test.

Image Source: Dan Callister / Shutterstock