Doctors applaud recovered coronavirus patients as they leave hospital

Amid anxiety and despair, there was some reason to celebrate this week at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.
At least three patients were discharged from the hospital after being treated and survived the new coronavirus and were given a special shipment. The executive director of the hospital, Michael Goldbergand an ICU surgical intensive care nurse, Jeff RosaThey both posted images of doctors, nurses, and other health workers on social media who applauded and cheered as people were discharged.
"We celebrate victories @insidelij!" Goldberg wrote on Instagram, along with a video. "A suitable shipment tonight for 3 people who survive #covid and go home."
He also shared a photo of a cake with figures of a doctor and a nurse holding a balloon with a medical mask.
"I feel humble every day when I see what is happening #insidelij," wrote Goldberg. "This crisis is not what any of us could have imagined we would be when we entered health care, but it is exactly the reason we entered. We are here to save lives, fight for our community and give hope and support to those who need it most. Every experience you've had has prepared you for this battle. You're ready to win, and we'll do it together! #hankshealthheroes #healthcareheroes "
Rosa posted on Facebook on Wednesday a photo of medical personnel wearing masks lining up both sides of the hallway while applauding a discharged patient, who is not shown for privacy reasons.
"Around 3p today we hear special tones in the hospital," Rosa wrote. "We prepare for another quick response or code blue. But today was a special time to celebrate. At the time, an announcement followed the tones to announce that a COVID patient had recovered and was being discharged. Today was a good day. "
