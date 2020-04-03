Doctors applaud recovered coronavirus patients as they leave hospital

Amid anxiety and despair, there was some reason to celebrate this week at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.

At least three patients were discharged from the hospital after being treated and survived the new coronavirus and were given a special shipment. The executive director of the hospital, Michael Goldbergand an ICU surgical intensive care nurse, Jeff RosaThey both posted images of doctors, nurses, and other health workers on social media who applauded and cheered as people were discharged.

"We celebrate victories @insidelij!" Goldberg wrote on Instagram, along with a video. "A suitable shipment tonight for 3 people who survive #covid and go home."

He also shared a photo of a cake with figures of a doctor and a nurse holding a balloon with a medical mask.