Do Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas live together during the Coronavirus quarantine? That is the question on the minds of many people from the two Deep water The co-stars have been practically inseparable. A source spoke to Star magazine for its next issue on April 13, 2020 and stated that the two are getting more than serious and some reports suggest that Ana, 31, is ready to have children with the father of 47. years. of three. Although the recent gossip is that Jennifer Garner has not yet signed for Ana to meet her children, that reunion may be inevitable now that Ana and Ben are more than serious. The two, who reportedly fell in love while filming their psychological thriller, have gone on vacation together and can't shake hands while the paparazzi have been available to take every photo on their PDA.

A source offered the publicaton the following.

"They can't even take a walk around the neighborhood without kissing. She has been with him at his house, spending days and sleeping at night. He has spent thousands on jewelry and designer clothes. He will even get her a sports car for her birthday in a couple of weeks. "

Not everyone is a fan of the Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas relationship and has received a lot of criticism from people on social media. Still, there are many who hope the relationship works and that Ben once and for all ends the destructive streak he's been on since his separation from Jennifer Garner.

Ben has been open and direct about his struggles with addiction and now that he's sober, they hope he can finally find lasting peace and happiness with himself and his relationships.

someone posting ben affleck and ana de armas and then saying that they saw one of them personally call the paparazzi 😭 THE LOWEST IS WHAT ,, ANA BLINKED THREE TIMES IF NEED HELP pic.twitter.com/bPDyduhwTQ – shaniya day (@timotheescumrag) April 1, 2020

No one knows how Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are handling the quarantine. It is unclear if they are spending this time together, but now that 90 percent of the country is blocked due to the Coronavirus, it seems that if they are not together, it would be a little difficult for them to stay together during these difficult times.

Ad %MINIFYHTML30bac82c0e37e4ae04b8cd7858c4c97a18% %MINIFYHTML30bac82c0e37e4ae04b8cd7858c4c97a18%

Stay tuned for more information on this story.



Post views:

0 0