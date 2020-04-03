Home Entertainment DJ Khaled & # 39; s helps donate more than 10,000 masks...

DJ Khaled & # 39; s helps donate more than 10,000 masks and supplies amid a pandemic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
DJ Khaled joined forces with several other celebrities and groups to help donate more than 10,000 masks and other much-needed protective equipment for medical workers and supplies to communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation in 2018. By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I are able to reach the most-at-risk medical staff on-site hospitals in New York and Miami. It is important for us to care for those who care for us, "said DJ Khaled.

