DJ Khaled & # 39; s helps donate more than 10,000 masks and supplies amid a pandemic

DJ Khaled joined forces with several other celebrities and groups to help donate more than 10,000 masks and other much-needed protective equipment for medical workers and supplies to communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation in 2018. By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I are able to reach the most-at-risk medical staff on-site hospitals in New York and Miami. It is important for us to care for those who care for us, "said DJ Khaled.

Khaled and his wife Nicole have been working with Direct Relief to provide more than 10,000 masks, gloves, and dozens of PPE kits for healthcare workers.

"Direct Relief is very grateful for this extraordinary act of personal generosity from DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck to help keep healthcare workers safe as they risk keeping everyone safe," said Thomas Tighe, President and CEO from Direct Relief. "This support translates into immediate and practical help, and is a wonderful example of everyone coming together and doing everything they can to protect the most vulnerable."