Dillian Whyte's 'WBC mandatory title fight is for no reason' to delay, says promoter Eddie Hearn. The | Boxing news





Dillian Whyte is a mandatory challenger for the Tyson Fury WBC belt

Dillian Whyte's mandatory fight for the WBC heavyweight title "has no reason,quot; to be delayed this past February 2021, promoter Eddie Hearn says.

Whyte has earned himself a guaranteed shot at the WBC belt, which is currently held by British rival Fury, who is expected to defend his world title in a third fight with Deontay Wilder.

The coronavirus pandemic has derailed plans for Fury-Wilder 3 to take place this summer, and the fight is likely to be delayed until October, and Hearn doesn't think Whyte should be made to wait any longer for the winner.

Fury detained Deontay Wilder in February to become the new WBC champion

"I think it's all a case-by-case situation," said Hearn. Sky Sports.

"You have portfolio offers that have been called delayed, and obviously those fights will be delayed."

"Dillian Whyte's obligation is February 2021. I don't see any reason why that should be delayed, to be honest, because Fury is likely to keep fighting this year. I don't see a problem with things like that. Certainly, there will be disruption in all areas. "

Whyte, who is preparing to face Alexander Povetkin on a rescheduled date of July 4, live at the Sky Sports box office, has questioned why Wilder made a "ridiculous,quot; decision to activate a contract clause for another Fury fight.

"I think Tyson Fury is better than him in every department," Whyte said. Sky Sports.

"What will change now that it has not changed in the last 12-15 years? Nothing, nothing will change."