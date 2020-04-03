Did you just lose your job? This is what you need to know

WASHINGTON (AP) – Nearly 10 million Americans lost their jobs and applied for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks, an impressive record that reflects the almost complete shutdown of the American economy.

Coronavirus-related job losses are likely to increase further in the coming weeks, and economists say the US unemployment rate. USA It could hit as high as 15%, well above the 10% peak during the Great Recession. Recently, in February, the unemployment rate was only 3.5%, a minimum of 50 years.

For those who suddenly lost their jobs, it is a terrifying time. Bill must be paid. Do they qualify for unemployment benefits? How fast will the money arrive?

Here are some questions and answers:

HOW CAN I GET UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS?

Workers who have lost their job or income through no fault of their own must immediately file a claim for unemployment aid through their state departments of labor. The benefits program is administered by state agencies. Most states encourage people to apply for benefits online or, if necessary, by phone.

I HAVE HEARD THAT THE SYSTEM IS DROPPED BY REQUESTS.

Yes, some state websites have failed. Telephone lines have been clogged as the number of people seeking help without a job has far exceeded all previous records. And the eligibility guidelines have changed. New York State, for example, received 8.2 million calls last week, more than 150 times the usual volume.

Still, people who have lost jobs or whose incomes have been affected by the coronavirus should keep trying. Many states are hiring additional workers to handle the large number of requests and are expanding the hours they accept calls. While it may take several weeks to process a claim, benefit payments will be retroactive – eligible workers will receive benefits from the date they lost their jobs, regardless of when they are filed.

HOW CAN I MAKE THE PROCESS SMOOTHER?

Have all your information ready. This includes contact information for all of your employers from the past 18 months, your Social Security number, and documentation of your income, such as tax forms or pay stubs.

HOW LARGE ARE THE CONTROLS OF UNEMPLOYMENT AID?

They vary sharply by state. Mississippi offers the lowest amount, $ 235 per week. Massachusetts pays $ 823 per week, the highest.

I HAVE HEARD THAT THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROVIDES AN ADDITIONAL WEEK OF $ 600 PER WEEK.

Yes. But because the federal government is paying that extra money through a new program, rather than the states' regular benefits program, you may not get it that fast. And state unemployment offices may not be able to answer questions yet.

I AM A SELF-EMPLOYED WORKER. WILL I QUALIFY?

Yes, that's one of the changes made to the $ 2.2 trillion economic rescue package signed by President Donald Trump last week. If you are self-employed, a contractor, or a contract worker, you are now eligible to claim unemployment benefits. Still, some states, such as New Mexico, are not yet ready to process claims from groups of people who have not qualified in the past.

I was not fired, but my employer cut my hours. WILL I QUALIFY FOR BENEFITS?

Yes, you must apply. State rules differ, and it depends on how big your loss of income is. But in some states, workers whose hours have been drastically reduced can claim benefits that would offset at least some of the lost earnings. In general, if your lost wages exceed what you would receive in unemployment benefits, you may be eligible for help.

I had to quit my job due to CORONAVIRUS, but he didn't say goodbye. WHAT ABOUT ME?

You can also potentially receive benefits. The US Department of Labor. USA He said states can make unemployment benefits available to people who are in quarantine, who left work because of exposure risk or to care for a family member.

That said, someone who receives paid sick leave or paid family leave often still receives full pay. According to the Department of Labor, that person is not "unemployed,quot; and does not qualify for unemployment benefits.

WHAT OF THESE $ 1,200 CHECKS THE GOVERNMENT IS SENDING? WHEN WILL I GET MINE?

The federal rescue package provides a one-time payment of $ 1,200 for all Americans who earn less than $ 75,000 a year. This money is totally separate from unemployment benefits, and for the unemployed, it will be in addition to unemployment aid. It is likely to be a critical lifeline for many Americans.

Payments begin to gradually decrease to over $ 75,000 for individuals and $ 150,000 for couples filing a joint return and drop to zero for individuals over $ 99,000 and couples earning $ 198,000. For heads of households with one child, the benefit begins to decrease to $ 112,500 and drops to zero at $ 146,500. Even those who have just received Social Security or other government benefit programs can receive a check.

A Congressional note obtained by the Associated Press said about 60 million Americans will receive checks through direct deposit, starting the week of April 13. Those payments will go to households that have filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and provided the IRS with direct deposit. information. For all others, checks will be mailed beginning May 4. Paper checks will be issued at a rate of approximately $ 5 million per week, which means it could take up to 20 weeks to distribute all checks. That timeline would delay some checks until the week of August 17.

HOW LONG WILL UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS LAST?

Duration varies by state. But the federal aid package adds 13 weeks of coverage for people who have exhausted their existing unemployment benefits. Under emergency law, people who exhaust both regular and extended benefits will be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. People can receive a maximum of 39 weeks of benefits this year from all three sources combined.

What about government help for business? YOU CAN HELP ME?

What could. Small businesses will be eligible for loans that will be forgiven if they keep or rehire hired people. Those loans will be available starting Friday, according to the Treasury Department. Airlines must also receive financial aid that is intended to prevent layoffs.

Sale reported from Portland, Oregon.

