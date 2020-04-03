DGA members ratify new film and television contract; The agreement was reached a few days before the closure of industry COVID-19: Up News Info

DGA members have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year contract for movies and television. The deal was reached with the management's Film and Television Producers Alliance on March 4, just days before the industry began to close.

The new agreement, effective July 1, achieved significant waste gains for new broadcast programs, which DGA leaders hailed as "a great victory for our members." The union did not say how many members voted or what the margin of approval was.

"I am proud to report that our membership voted overwhelmingly to ratify the new contract," said DGA President Thomas Schlamme. "In a time of enormous uncertainty, as we all feel the weight of this current pandemic, it is at least reassuring for our members to know that when the industry resumes production, a new strong deal awaits them. The deal contains significant gains in key areas , including dramatic improvements in waste and SVOD coverage; a significant increase in funding for our Pension Plan to secure our retirement promises now and in the future; healthy salary increases; and significant triumphs in creative television rights. a complex negotiation, and we thank our Negotiation Committee, chaired by Co-Chairs for Negotiations Jon Avnet and Todd Holland, our National Executive Director Russell Hollander, and our excellent professional staff. "

The compact includes a nearly 50% increase in waste for members working on the original SVOD series, bringing the three-year residual for a 60-minute series on SVOD services from higher subscribers to more than $ 73,000. When combined with earnings from the 2017 deal, DGA leaders said, "the residue increased nearly five times less than $ 15,000 in 2016, and exceeds the average residue obtained from all markets for the most popular network series. "

Low-budget series made for SVOD will now also be covered by the new contract, which union leaders say will expand the scope of coverage "to many more series and ensure that the vast majority of members working in this space benefit of the terms negotiated by DGA, waste and creative rights ".

The new contract also eliminates "grandfather," in which series that started production during a previous contract continued to be governed by the terms of that previous agreement, even in subsequent seasons. "Under the new agreement," the union said, "the grandfather will be eliminated, allowing more members working on the SVOD series to benefit from the newly negotiated terms."

Other highlights of the contract, which was unanimously approved by the DGA's national board of directors on March 7, include:

• 2.5% general and residual base salary increases in the first year of the agreement and 3% in the second and third year of the agreement.

• Greater financing for the DGA-Producer Pension Plan. "Although it is the best-funded in the industry, the union sought to further secure the Plan from possible market recessions," DGA leaders said.

▪ The employer contribution rate to the Pension Plan will permanently increase by 1% in the first year of the agreement, from 7% to 8%.

▪ The DGA will also have the right to assign up to 0.5% of the negotiated increases in salary rates in the second and third year of the pension plan or the health plan. It also increases in the limits over which pension contributions are made.

• Earnings to address the ongoing and growing problem with late scripts, which the guild says "reduce preparation time and negatively impact the director's ability to deliver the most compelling episode possible on time and on budget." The creative rights negotiations also made progress by restricting the set's electronic broadcasts, ensuring additional cut-off time for pilot directors and early episodes of pilotless series, and protecting the director's right to fully participate in the casting process. .

The guild also secured commitments from leading theatrical feature film studios to appoint top-level creative executives to meet with the DGA twice a year, company by company, to discuss ongoing efforts to develop and expand opportunities to direct movies. theatrical for people with little representation. groups

It also establishes a Diversity and Inclusion Joint Action Committee to discuss strategies and best practices to increase leadership opportunities for underrepresented groups. The committee will be composed of representatives of the DGA and the main theater studios, including high-level executives.

The new agreement also includes a number of other enhancements related to SVOD features, non-dramatic programs, and security.