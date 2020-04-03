Detroit receives rapid test kits, can test COVID-19 in 15 minutes, for first responders – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) Detroit is stepping up its fight against COVID-19 with new rapid test kits.

The city is one of the first in the country to receive these new kits, which, according to the authorities, can have results in 15 minutes.

Kits are available at this time only for those on the frontline who are fighting the virus.

At least 91 Detroit Police Department employees and 17 fire department employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that each of these new test machines will give them the ability to run up to 50 tests per hour.

