Detroit automaker sales decline amid coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (Up News Info DETROIT) – Detroit's three largest automakers report declining sales during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ford Motor Company says its sales fell 12.5 percent in the first quarter of the year.

Following back, Fiat Chrysler reported a 10 percent decrease in sales and General Motors fell seven percent.

Despite this, Ford remained the best-selling truck brand.

