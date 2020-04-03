'Desperate Housewives', 'Young Sheldon' Gather for Live Streaming Benefit – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML857a6ab5bd7b169963141542d7a0d43e9% %MINIFYHTML857a6ab5bd7b169963141542d7a0d43e10%

EXCLUSIVE The molds of Young Sheldon, desperate housewives, Jessie Y Barry will meet for next week's live streaming episodes of Stars in the house, the series presented by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to raise donations for The Actors Fund's COVID-19 efforts.

Among the stars participating are, among others, Henry Winkler, Iain Armitage, Annie Potts and Peyton List. Since Desperate housewives: Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney and Eva Longoria (it is unknown if they will talk about you-knows-who).

The episodes follow last week's cast meetings from Taxi, it's us Y Frasier Y The unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt The last week

Popular Stars in the house The series itself already has a kind of spin-off: Rudetsky and Wesley announced earlier this week that they would add Play in the house to their training, matching artists and works for one-time live broadcast readings.

From the first Stars in the house March 16 episode, the series has raised over $ 130,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Schedule and guest list for next week Stars in the house are:

Tuesday April 7, 8 pm / ET

BARRY with Emmy Award winner Henry Winkler and other cast members of the program to be announced

Wednesday, April 8, 8 pm / ET

SHELDON YOUNG with Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Lance Barber

Friday, April 10, 2 p.m. / ET

Disney & # 39; s Jessie with Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar and Kevin Chamberlin

Sunday, April 12, 8 pm / ET

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES with Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delaney, Eva Longoria