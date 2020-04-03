Denver Center for the Performing Arts cuts staff, cancels shows amid coronavirus shutdown – The Know

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is cutting staff costs by more than 50% and announcing a new round of show cancellations in an effort to stem the loss of millions of dollars due to the closure of the coronavirus.

"Each of the staff members will be affected by one or more of these measures," DCPA officials said in a Thursday afternoon press release, adding that the measure encompasses a combination of layoffs, unpaid vacations, reduced hours, pay cuts, and other benefit reductions for its 300 full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers.

A spokeswoman did not confirm the exact number of laid off employees compared to those who were asked to take unpaid vacation and cut hours. DCPA currently has 185 full-time positions, 85 part-time positions and 35 seasonal positions, he said.

"The average time reduction across the organization, excluding layoffs, is more than 55%," the DCPA told Up News Info Thursday. “We have cut our staff hours by more than half, maintaining essential business functions while preparing for the upcoming season. Each staff member will take unpaid leave and / or scheduled reductions that result in a salary reduction of between 20% and 100% until June 30, 2020. "

Prior to this measure, the DCPA had already implemented a hiring freeze, reduced work for hourly employees, and got rid of non-essential expenses such as travel, membership, and discretionary purchases. But that was not enough to bridge the gap.

DCPA officials also did not confirm the exact financial loss the organization has seen. In case you claim those losses on your insurance, the organization does not want to provide conflicting figures, since those figures are very likely to change, a spokeswoman said.

"In total, this is a loss of five shows, 523 educational classes and school programs, 19 rental events and two fundraising events," he said. "This loss has resulted in a deficit of millions of dollars,quot; in fiscal year 2020.

In its 2018-2019 art season, the DCPA reported $ 193.4 million in ticket sales and 1 million people served for its performances, programs, and education.

Some of the plays and musicals that were canceled today had been postponed at first in the hope that the new dates and previously purchased tickets could still be honored.

However, due to the "escalation of federal, state and local public health orders," DCPA has decided to completely cancel the Broadway shows "Mean Girls,quot; and "The SpongeBob Musical,quot; for the remainder of the 2019 art season- 2020, as well as the DCPA Theater Company shows "Improvised Shakespeare,quot;, "Choir Boy,quot; and "Until the Flood,quot;. (As of press time, DCPA still plans to continue its scheduled "Hamilton,quot; performances at the Buell Theater, Aug. 12-Oct. 4).

She has also canceled events such as "Saturday Night Alive," "Women with Hattitude," and scheduled rentals at the Seawell Ballroom, which is part of the Denver Performing Arts Complex, where DCPA hosts most of its productions. The complex also includes the Ellie Caulkins Opera, the Buell Theater and the Boettcher Concert Hall. Those three venues provide most of the stage time for the Colorado Symphony, Colorado Ballet and Opera Colorado productions.

As one of the largest nonprofit theater companies in North America, the DCPA has also had to cancel its Bobby G High School Musical Theater Awards, all shows at the school, its Spring Shakespeare in the parking lot. , all ages of spring education classes, summer adult education classes, summer classes for children and teens (through June 30) and their continuing education classes in winter.

DCPA officials said the staff cuts are proportional to the programming cuts.

"Although drastic, our goal is to make smart decisions now to recover from our deficit and prepare for full programming in our 2021/22 season," officials said Thursday.

Today's move comes after DCPA's March 13 announcement that it had to cancel or postpone all shows until May 11. That painful decision came just days after he announced his Theater Company and Broadway offerings for the 2020-21 art seasons. Both were geared toward creating new subscribers with early access to tickets and offers.

