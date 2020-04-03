Defense attorneys petition Colorado superior court to order release of some inmates

The vomiting inmates are preparing food for hundreds. Jail phones are not disinfected after every call. Inmates who cough do not separate themselves from others. Officers wear gloves, but wear them all day while interacting with dozens of other people.

Those are the conditions that Colorado defense attorneys say their clients are subject to within Colorado jails during the coronavirus pandemic. As deputies and inmates continue to test positive for COVID-19, state defense attorneys are calling on the state's highest court to step in and create standard rules aimed at decreasing the number of people locked up and preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the cuts.

The filing comes two days after Colorado's first law enforcement officer, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Deputy Jeff Hopkins, died of respiratory illness.

The Colorado Office of the Public Defender, the Criminal Defense Bar and the Office of the Alternative Defense Attorney filed two petitions Friday asking the president of the Colorado Supreme Court to issue state regulations on jail depopulation. On March 16, Chief Justice Nathan Coats issued a state order suspending many judicial operations, but left each of the state's 22 judicial districts to make their own decisions on how best to address the threat from the virus. The order did not go to jails.

"Businesses, restaurants, schools, government offices and churches are closed," says one petition. "But for incarcerated people, who live in conditions conducive to the rampant spread of the disease and lack the autonomy to isolate themselves, daily life continues as usual."

The Colorado Supreme Court will now decide whether to accept jurisdiction over the petition and how to proceed. The court could also reject the petition entirely, said Maureen Cain, director of legislative policy and external communications for the Colorado State Public Defender.

Defense attorneys' petitions ask the chief justice to order the lower courts to do the following:

reduce the number of arrests and release detainees on personal recognition bonds, where possible.

review cases of people detained in jail because they cannot pay their bails and release them, if it is safe.

reduce the length of sentences, convert prison time to house arrest or temporarily release prisoners.

Automatically allow defendants and attorneys to appear in court by phone, giving up the need to ask for permission.

Limit groups of people in courts to no more than 10.

Provide hand sanitizer inside all courtrooms.

The population of the state's largest jails has declined by about a third in response to the virus threat, but inmates at many facilities still cannot practice social distancing and depopulation rates vary by county. That means that whether an inmate is released often depends on where he was arrested.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to spread within the Colorado criminal justice system. Positive tests include: one inmate in the Weld County Jail, three deputies for the Weld County Sheriff, one deputy for the Jefferson County Jail, eight deputies for El Paso County, three inmates in the Downtown Jail Denver, three Department of Corrections staff members, multiple public defenders, and a Colorado Springs District Attorney.

Thirty-two staff members at the Denver Department of Public Safety tested positive, department spokeswoman Kelli Christensen said, but the city will not identify which agencies they belong to "due to patient privacy." The security department includes the police department, sheriff's department, fire department, 911 communications, and community corrections.

A positive diagnosis within a prison is not limited to the walls of the facilities, as recent cases show. Two of the Denver jail inmates who tested positive have been released from the facility on bail, Christensen said. A Weld County inmate contracted the disease despite having been incarcerated since 2018, meaning someone brought her to the facility.

"If the disease spreads around the jail, the first responders get sick," said Cain. "Everyone gets sick."

Conditions inside the jails are creating widespread fear and anxiety among those inside, defense attorneys said in letters attached to the petitions.

"Prisoners begin to feel like they are getting sick; it felt like a riot was about to break out a few nights ago because people were upset that nobody was doing anything to keep them from getting sick," an inmate at the lawyer told his lawyer. El Paso County Jail, according to a letter from the Colorado. Springs Public Defender's Office.

Friday's requests follow last week's calls from several members of the Colorado United States House of Representatives delegation for ICE to release non-violent immigration detainees on parole.

"ICE detention centers and their contracted facilities are a hotbed for the spread of the coronavirus and are a tremendous threat to the health of detainees, staff and the community at large," said Representative Jason Crow, D-Aurora, it's a statement. Press release. “If there are measures we can take to prevent the spread of the virus, we take them. This is how this should work. "

Lawyers and local nonprofits said an unprecedented number of people were released from the Aurora immigration detention center with ankle monitors late last week.

A group of 12 women were released together on March 26, said Sarah Jackson, founder of Casa de Paz, a nonprofit organization that helps detainees and their families. The following day, 16 men were released. Jackson believes the detainees are being released on humanitarian parole in response to the virus, although authorities have not confirmed this to his organization.

When asked last week if the federal immigration agency was releasing inmates from the Aurora facility in response to COVID-19 concerns, a local ICE spokesperson directed a Denver Post reporter to a website about the national response to the pandemic that did not contain any information on local facilities

A report from Crow's office released on March 27 found that 633 people were detained at the facility and nine were quarantined for illness. Seventy-seven detainees had been screened for COVID-19, but the results had yet to arrive, according to the report.