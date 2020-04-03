Dallas police search for 2 missing children who took a stolen vehicle – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Dallas police search for 2 missing children who took a stolen vehicle...

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for two missing children who were in the back seat of a car now stolen Thursday night.

Arianna and Aaliyah Gutierrez were last seen in the back seat of a 2008 gold Hyundai Sonata – Texas license plate JWM8413 – at 3308 Fort Worth Ave. just before 8:45 p.m.

Arianna and Aaliyah Gutiérrez (Dallas Police Department)

Police said the vehicle was stolen by two unknown suspects.

Arianna is described as 3 feet tall, 28 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple gray jacket, "Frozen,quot; shirt, black pants, "Frozen,quot; sandals that light up and a purple bow on her hair.

Aaliyah is described as 3 feet tall, 25 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tanned "Frozen,quot; shirt, black pants, "Frozen,quot; sandals that light up, and a blue bow in her hair.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 911 or 214-671-4324.

