DaBaby breaks quarantine to date Celebrity Crush Raven-Symone amid coronavirus crisis

The hitman of & # 39; Bob & # 39; He takes a break from his self-isolation in the middle of the coronavirus lockdown and leaves his house to deliver beer and ice cream to the actress of & # 39; That & # 39; s So Raven & # 39 ;.

DaBaby found his way to Raven-SymoneHis house when he broke the quarantine to make a special delivery to his childhood crush.

The 28-year-old rapper had isolated himself amid the coronavirus pandemic, and launched on Instagram with the "It's so raven"Star your car after a visit to a grocery store.

DaBaby was very flirtatious at 34 years old, and said that she would drive all her fans crazy by speaking publicly with the "Bop" star.

"Oh, they're fine. All of you, I'm a lesbian. All of you can have it," she joked.

The puncher showed Raven that he had a case of Corona beers and some Snickers ice cream in the vehicle and she said she wanted some, so he drove home to drop it off.

When the couple met outside their home, DaBaby took off his mask and approached the former Disney Channel star, who quickly insisted: "You are not supposed to be that close to me … Look, it gives me the coronavirus for this one here! "

The full stream is available on DaBaby's Instagram account.