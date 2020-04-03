Cynthia Bailey is another RHOA star who took on Eva Marcille's no makeup challenge

Eva Marcille challenged her RHOA co-stars not to share makeup photos on their social media accounts. Cynthia Bailey is another star who accepted the challenge, and you can see her message to Eva and the photos of the naked face below.

‘Ok @evamarcille, you called us (#RHOA) and I accept your #nomakeup #WashFaceChallenge chile🌻😎😜

Now let me keep it up 💯, @facetune is my FRIEND! I am 53 years old (I have always been very transparent about my age), and I am very confident with my appearance, however, everyone knows that they can be very critical of the gram. With that said, I'm not mad at a little tuning or filter. In the spirit of embracing my natural beauty, I didn't use ANYTHING on this photo. So here you go🌻, the "real real,quot;, and just like @ itsmikehill😜 # nofilter #nofacetune #nolashes #quarantine, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Toya Johnson skipped the comments and said: ‘Beautiful. I am here for the challenge without makeup. #naturalbeauty 💕 ’

Eva Marcille wrote: ‘Absolutely beautiful sitting in yesterday's Los Angeles sun! I can see your pores, but more than anything I see your shine. Thanks for excepting the challenge. 🌻 @ cynthiabailey10 ’

She also said: ‘Thank you very much for excepting this challenge. You are beautiful inside and out. And I have absolutely no problem with makeup or additives. However, I would like to teach other women, especially younger women, and that their beauty is that with or without makeup they are phenomenal. "

A commenter posted the following message: ‘OMG you are absolutely stunning without makeup! And if a man likes it, and you like it, that's all that matters! "

Someone else had a message for Eva and her challenge and said: ‘@evamarcille I hear you girl, but people can't see my insides, what they can see are all the bumps and dark spots on my face. If I looked like you without makeup, no problem. "

What do you think about this challenge that has become so popular with celebrities?



