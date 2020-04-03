Cricket on Social Media: Jos Buttler and Rob Key World Cup Giveaway Endangering Neighbors | Cricket News





Jos Buttler's World Cup winning jersey is up for auction for charity

The second week of confinement has brought with it some noble causes of charity, as well as some questionable activities on social networks.

Jos Buttler donates his slimy World Cup-winning shirt to charities, while Rob Key is accidentally hitting golf balls in his neighbors' garden in our last look at how the world of cricket entertains himself in isolation.

Keysey, Nasser Hussain and Shane Warne also appear on our & # 39; lockdown & # 39; from Sky Cricket, to listen and also listen to people like Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Oscar-winning director Sam Menders, Click here.

Well, to the best of the social networks of the week …

It may smell a little, but what a fantastic gift JOS BUTTLER!

I will auction my World Cup Final jersey to raise funds for the Royal Brompton charity and Harefield Hospitals. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life-saving equipment and help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to the auction in my biography. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 – Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

FORWARD!! Fortunately, no neighbor was harmed in the filming of this ROB KEY instructional video …

DAVID WARNER shave those beautiful blonde locks in the name of charity …

SAM BILLINGS too…

Tune in to see how BEN STOKES gets on the second official Virtual Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1 starting at 8 p.m. Sunday…

HEATHER KNIGHT She can't dance, but she can dance breakdance, well, more or less …

KATE CROSS wishing his backyard was up to the job right now …

STUART BROAD in a moment I'd rather forget about the quick joker Joe Root is …

Not bad STUMBLE. It doesn't hit at all: I wonder which one was wrong …

LUKE WRIGHT savoring a breather from another Jason Gillespie double tale …

Should we start worrying about ALEX HARTLEY?

Good things come to those who wait, like a second hundred test OLLIE PAPA in the second virtual test …

Virtual England & # 39; president of selectors & # 39; NASSER HUSSAIN is asking that his Sri Lankan counterpart be fired …

Well done, the boys never doubted you! Surely @ KumarSanga2 Will you have to consider your position? – Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, SHANE WARNE have a little fun at Nasser's expense …

Key he's willing to suggest that he did a little better against the great shooter …