Creepy Google Maps feature can help stop coronavirus – BGR

Google launched a new mapping resource that can help slow the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.

New mobile community reports show anonymous location data that can help authorities understand if social distancing measures are being taken.

Google collects the data from the phones just like it does for Google Maps, but says it will not reveal any identifying information to authorities.

Google was criticized a few years ago for collecting data from phone users even when users thought that was not happening. Since then, Google has taken several steps to ensure that users have more control over their location data. You can delete your data from Google servers manually or automatically and even use Google Maps anonymously. Android 10 also protects your location data better than ever. However, Google can still identify him in a crowd, as we have recently seen when a cyclist became the prime suspect in a robbery due to his training-related location data. On the other hand, the large amount of location data that Google collects helps you improve popular services like Google Maps that rely on location information.

But if there ever was a time when Google's location tracking capabilities could come in handy, now it is. The new coronavirus pandemic can only be fought with strict measures of social distancing. Flattening the curve is the primary goal of most governments around the world, and that can only be done if the majority of the population complies with the directives to stay home. And Google is now ready to take advantage of its location data to alert local governments if their social distancing orders are not followed.

Google launched its coronavirus tracking website a few weeks ago, a resource it didn't know it was building until Trump talked about it on television. The site itself offers basic information and quick links to regional resources that can help those in need. But Google also added COVID-19 resources to YouTube, News and Maps in an effort to provide additional information points on the new virus.

The company launched its social distancing website Tuesday: COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports. By accessing this link, you can download social distancing status reports for any region covered by Google. Community mobility reports use "anonymous, aggregated data that shows how busy certain types of places are," Google said in a blog post.

The data in these reports will show how traffic has changed after blockades and quarantines, with Google focusing on certain types of locations including "stores and recreation, supermarkets and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residentials."

The screenshots in this post come from the Google report for New York, the US state. USA Which has been the most affected so far by the new coronavirus. New York had more than 93,000 patients at the time of this writing, out of more than 245,000 cases in the United States. The reports are not only available for the USA. As they cover several other countries that are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 right now.

Google will display aggregated data for several weeks, with the latest information spanning the last 48 to 72 hours. Officials can use the resource to determine if social distancing measures work and if additional measures should be taken to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19:

For example, this information could help officials understand essential travel changes that can shape business hours recommendations or inform delivery service offerings. Similarly, persistent visits to transportation hubs could indicate the need to add additional buses or trains to allow people who need to travel to disperse for social distancing.

The reports will have privacy protection and will not include actual counts, according to Google. The data will come from people who have Location History enabled on their phones and will include artificial noise at the top.

Image Source: Dan Callister / Shutterstock