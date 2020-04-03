COVID-19 reaches Detroit's ballroom dance community – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Detroit is known for many things: our great sports teams, entertainment venues, and our love of music and dance.

In the urban community, thousands are passionate about ballroom dancing.

%MINIFYHTML92bb272fd0a72f68eade24e2b214b25011% %MINIFYHTML92bb272fd0a72f68eade24e2b214b25012%

Here are the faces of some of those avid ballroom dancers who loved the dance and who died in the past week from COVID-19.

"Several people got sick after dancing at the club and I started seeing on Facebook, pray for those friends who attended those particular clubs," said Jennifer Pasha.

Pasha said that since March 23 at least a dozen members of the ballroom community have died from COVID-19 and several others sick with the disease.

She said that most of them attended various dance events in and around the city in early March.

"There were parties, there were birthday parties, there was a particular party or cabaret that was Daylight Saving Day, which should have been March 8," Pasha said.

That event was called the White Party at the Yesterdays Club in Redford Township. Pasha says the event was well attended as were some others on the following days.

"EARS Show Place is where I usually go, you have Bert, you have Bert in the eastern market, you have to say," said Pasha.

If you or someone you know attended any of these events or locations in early March, watch for any symptoms of COVID-19.

"We are not just dancers, we are a family," said Pasha.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.