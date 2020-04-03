COVID-19 Emergency Loans: A Guide for Small Businesses

<Fighting the coronavirus

The Coronavirus Economic Aid, Relief and Security Act (CARES) allocated nearly $ 350 billion to help small businesses keep employed workers in the midst of the economic and pandemic crisis. Known as the Paycheck Protection Program, the initiative provides 100% federally guaranteed loans for small businesses.

Importantly, these loans can be forgiven if borrowers keep their payrolls during the crisis or restore their payrolls afterward.

The administration has published initial guidelines; are available at www.treasury.gov. The US Chamber of Commerce USA He has published this guide to help small businesses and self-employed workers verify eligibility and prepare to apply for a loan. Small businesses and sole proprietors can start submitting applications on April 3. Freelance contractors and freelancers can apply starting April 10.

Download the Emergency Loan Guide

Read in Spanish (PDF)

Here are the questions you can ask, and what you need to know.

You can apply through any existing SBA 7 (a) lender or any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and participating Agricultural Credit System institution. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should check with your local lender if you are participating.

While the program is open until June 30, 2020, the government advises borrowers to apply as soon as possible given the loan limit in the program.

1. Am I eligible?

You are eligible if you are:

A small company with less than 500 employees.

A small business that meets the SBA size standard

A 501 (c) (3) with less than 500 employees

An individual operating as a sole proprietor

An individual who operates as an independent contractor.

A person who is self-employed and who regularly carries out any trade or business.

A tribal business concern that meets the SBA size standard

A 501 (c) (19) veterans organization that meets the SBA size standard

Also, some special rules may make you eligible:

If you are in the lodging and food service sector (NAICS 72), the 500 employee rule applies by physical location

If you are operating as a franchise or receive financial assistance from an approved Small Business Investment Company, normal membership rules do not apply.

REMEMBER: The 500 employee threshold includes all employees: full-time, part-time, and any other state.

2. What will lenders look for?

In assessing eligibility, lenders should consider whether the borrower was in operation prior to February 15, 2020 and whether he had employees for whom he paid wages and payroll taxes or independent contractors.

Lenders will also ask for a good faith certification that:

The uncertainty of current economic conditions makes the loan application necessary to support ongoing operations. The borrower will use the proceeds of the loan to retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage, rent and utility payments. Borrower does not have a pending loan application that duplicates the purpose and amounts requested here From February 15, 2020 to December 31, 2020, the borrower has not received a duplicate loan for the purpose and amounts requested here (Note: there is an opportunity to cancel emergency loans made between January 31, 2020 and the date this loan program is available on a new loan)

If you are an independent contractor, sole proprietor, or self-employed, lenders will also search for certain documents (final requirements will be announced by the government), such as payroll tax returns, 1099-MISC forms, and the sole proprietorship.

What Lenders WILL NOT Look For

That the borrower sought and could not obtain credit elsewhere.

A personal guarantee is not required for the loan.

No collateral is required for the loan.

3. How much can I borrow?

Loans can be up to 2.5 times the borrower's payroll average monthly costs, without exceeding $ 10 million.

How do I calculate my average monthly payroll costs?

INCLUDING payroll costs

For employers: The sum of the payments of any compensation with respect to employees that is: salary, wage, commission or similar compensation;

tip payment in cash or equivalent;

pay for vacation, parental, family, medical or sick leave

dismissal or separation allowance

payment required for provisions of group health care benefits, including insurance premiums

payment of any retirement benefits

payment of state or local taxes on employee compensation For sole proprietors, independent contractors, and freelancers: The sum of the payments of any compensation or income of a sole proprietor or independent contractor that is a salary, commission, income, net earnings from self-employment or similar compensation and that is in an amount not exceeding $ 100,000 in one year, prorated for the period covered.

Excluded payroll costs

Compensation of an individual employee in excess of an annual salary of $ 100,000, prorated for the period from February 15 to June 30, 2020

Payroll taxes, railroad retirement taxes and income taxes

Any compensation from an employee whose primary place of residence is outside the United States

Qualified sick leave wages for which a credit is allowed pursuant to section 7001 of the Family First Coronavirus Response Act (Public Act 116-5127); or qualified family leave wages for which a credit is allowed under section 7003 of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

NON-SEASONAL EMPLOYERS:

Maximum loan = 2.5 x Average monthly total cost of payroll incurred during the year prior to the loan date

For non-operating companies in 2019:

2.5 x Average total monthly payroll costs incurred for January and February 2020

SEASONAL EMPLOYERS:

Maximum Loan = 2.5 x Average Total Monthly Payments for Payroll Costs for the 12-week period beginning on February 15, 2019 or March 1, 2019 (decided by the loan recipient) and ending on June 30, 2019

4. Will this loan be forgiven?

Borrowers are eligible to have their loans forgiven.

How much?

A borrower is eligible for loan forgiveness equal to the amount the borrower spent on the following items during the 8-week period beginning on the loan start date:

Payroll costs (using the same definition of payroll costs used to determine loan eligibility)

Interest on the mortgage obligation incurred in the ordinary course of business

Rent on a lease

Payments for public services (electricity, gas, water, transport, telephone or internet)

For borrowers with tipped employees, additional wages paid to those employees

Loan forgiveness cannot exceed principal.

How could forgiveness be reduced?

The amount of loan forgiveness calculated above is reduced if there is a reduction in the number of employees or a reduction of more than 25% in wages paid to employees. Specifically:

Reduction based on reducing the number of employees.

Reduction based on reducing wages.

What happens if I return employees or restore wages?

Reductions in employment or wages that occur during the period beginning February 15, 2020 and ending 30 days after the enactment of the CARES Act (compared to February 15, 2020) will not reduce the amount of loan forgiveness. YES By June 30, 2020, the borrower eliminates the reduction of employees or the reduction of wages.

Whats Next?

The Treasury Department has more details and a loan application for the Payment Check Protection Program available for download (PDF).

Starting April 3, small businesses and individual businesses can apply for loans through existing SBA lenders. Starting April 10, independent contractors and freelancers can apply for loans through existing SBA lenders. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans as soon as they are approved and enrolled in the program. Visit www.sba.gov for a list of SBA lenders. There is a funding limit, so the Treasury Department recommends applying for it as soon as possible.

For more guidance and resources for small businesses, visit www.uschamber.com/co

Download this guide