Coronavirus: WNBA postpones start of 2020 regular season due to global pandemic | NBA News

The WNBA has postponed the start of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no indication of when the game would begin.

The league was slated to open training camps on April 26 and the regular season would begin on May 15. The WNBA will still carry out a & # 39; virtual draft & # 39; April 17.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement Friday that the league "will use this time to plan the stage for new start dates and innovative formats."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has not indicated when the 2020 season will begin.



"Our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of players, fans and employees," said Engelbert.

The WNBA, which was slated to begin its 24th season, is the longest-running professional women's sports league.

All other major sports leagues have been suspended due to the virus.

The postponement of the 2020 Olympics gives the WNBA flexibility with its schedule. The league was scheduled for a month-long break starting July 10 to allow players to participate in the Tokyo Games.

Two WNBA cities are the virus' main hot spots: New York and Seattle. One of Seattle's storm houses for the season, the Angel of the Winds Arena, is being used as a coronavirus isolation site.

The casino where the Las Vegas Aces play is closed, as is the Connecticut Sun Stadium.

"We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our players, fans, and all community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are grateful to the selfless healthcare workers and first responders who work tirelessly on the lines. from the front. " Engelbert said.

