Coronavirus: What will the main golf schedule look like when the sport returns? The | Golf News

The Masters could be played in November and The Open a week before the Ryder Cup as part of a revised golf schedule for the 2020 season, according to reports in the United States.

Golfweek They report that golf's governing bodies are about to make a joint announcement on when the majors will be held, with the goal of playing three or four majors and the Ryder Cup over a 15-week period.

The R,amp;A has not yet moved The Open from its original date of July 16 to 19 and issued a statement Thursday confirming that the event has not been canceled, although the report indicates that the tournament could now be held at Royal St George & # 39; s since September 17. -twenty.

In case The Open doesn't go ahead, the US Open, which has not yet been postponed in June, could take that vacant week and stay at Winged Foot in New York, a week before the Ryder Cup is held at Whistling Straits , or will be rescheduled later in the year at a different location.

Craig Annis, director of branding at the USGA, said Golfweek: "Depending on how far we have to go, it could mean that we need to find a new location.

"If we get past September we will have to find a course ready for the US Open. In a place with the right weather and agronomy, given the available daylight hours."

If The Open doesn't stick around in July, then the main season is expected to kick off tentatively with the PGA Championship, which is rescheduled for August 6 and 9, with the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship and three FedExCup play-offs. delayed one week.

The changes would make the Masters, traditionally the first major of the year, the last, with the report indicating that the defense of Tiger Woods will now take place from November 12 to 15.

The global golf schedule has been decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the earliest possible return date on the PGA Tour on May 21 and June 4-7 on the European Tour.