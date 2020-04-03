Coronavirus Updates: Latest COVID-19 Headlines from April 3, 2020 – Up News Info

Almost a week has passed on Friday since Governor Tim Walz's Minnesota home stay order went into effect, directing residents to stay home as much as possible to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. On Thursday, Minneapolis announced that the city's public beaches and pools will be closed during the summer, and city park police said it is asking people to stop practicing team sports, such as soccer, basketball and soccer. Additionally, the Governor and health officials announced a change of course in reporting the spread of the disease: Going forward, they will now publish the names and locations of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

