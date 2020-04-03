Coronavirus: Sarah Hunter's open letter to NHS workers and the UK during closure | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLcb828fed6ccb5a0c3f0347153555863111% %MINIFYHTMLcb828fed6ccb5a0c3f0347153555863112%





Red Roses Captain Sarah Hunter

%MINIFYHTMLcb828fed6ccb5a0c3f0347153555863113% %MINIFYHTMLcb828fed6ccb5a0c3f0347153555863114%

Red Roses Captain Sarah Hunter writes about how rugby's core values ​​can help us all through this difficult time.

%MINIFYHTMLcb828fed6ccb5a0c3f0347153555863115% %MINIFYHTMLcb828fed6ccb5a0c3f0347153555863116%

Dear all,

I know these are very uncertain times that we all face right now. This is a situation in which none of us have encountered before, but in which we are all learning to adapt and find ways to overcome it.

For the past week or so, I have seen and felt a sense of community and encounter of people who care for and help each other.

Rugby's foundations are based on the core values ​​of & # 39; Teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship & # 39; and I firmly believe that these values ​​reflect how our country lives in these circumstances.

In rugby, we talk about the strength of the team that is the collective rather than the individual and we are seeing the best way of "teamwork,quot; right now in how the nation is working together.

The & # 39; Respect & # 39; That we all show the NHS and the key workers who are risking their lives to save others is remarkable. #ClapForCarers across the country last Thursday were very moving and show how much respect we have for the amazing work of our health service.

I know the rugby community is disappointed that the season is over, but remember that as much as we love rugby, it will always be there. Sarah Hunter

Even during social distancing and self-isolation, we have still seen how we can create "enjoyment,quot; to keep ourselves entertained. There are daily social media challenges that some of us are more successful than others: I have a lot of work to do on my #BallSpinChallenge in the coming weeks! We've probably had more interaction with friends and family than ever before because we really do have time to pick up the phone or log into the new fad that is the HouseParty app (even my mom and dad have managed to bond).

The largest and most important form of & # 39; Discipline & # 39; What we can show at the moment is to follow exactly what the government tells us to do. These important instructions will ultimately help us save lives.

And finally, we have & # 39; Sportsmanship & # 39; in which we have seen some of the kindest and most generous acts. Neighbors, friends, and families are helping people in less fortunate positions in many different ways, plus we've seen hundreds of thousands of people sign up to become NHS volunteers.

These are just a few examples of how we all follow the fundamental values ​​of this great sport and I encourage everyone to keep them in mind throughout this time.

I know the rugby community is disappointed that the season is over, but remember that as much as we love rugby, it will always be there.

So for those who are missing their daily or weekly rugby fix, log into YouTube or England Rugby and check out a few game replays – there are some absolute classics out there. For those who need to get their hands on a ball, head to the backyard or to the safe space inside (don't break any TVs) and practice your skills.

Lastly, stay connected with your clubs and teammates – they face each other with different fitness skills or challenges or maybe they have a test or team call online. Be creative and you can still get your dose of rugby!

For the rugby family, let's do everything we can to make this team, our nation, function and perform at its best. Be world-class in following government instructions and guidelines, and remember to continue consulting with friends and family and communicating with those who may be alone or in need of support.

To the NHS and healthcare professionals, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the incredible work you continue to do, you are the true heroes.

For those who are sick due to Coronavirus, I wish you again the fastest recovery to recover. For those who suffer in other ways, contact people and ask for help, you are not alone and it is okay not to be okay.

For those who sadly lost their loved ones, they have the deepest condolences from the rugby family during this incredibly difficult time.

As a final thought, I saw a video post of Ugo Monye on social media that would encourage everyone to watch. It is about how we can change our mentality during this difficult time, think about the positive aspects that we can get out of this situation, how people's lives in such a hectic world in which we usually live has slowed down and now we are present the one with the other.

The video also focuses on how much time you spend with your loved ones, how the country now has a sense of community, and amidst all the chaos, there is a great sense of togetherness, something I am immensely proud to be a part of. and I hope you will too.

Stay safe, everyone!

Sarah Hunter, England captain of women's rugby