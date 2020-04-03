Coronavirus: Neymar makes a large donation for the global fight against the crisis | Football news





Neymar has followed his former teammate in Barcelona to make a large donation

Neymar has become the anonymous benefactor of £ 775,000 to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward divided his donation between the humanitarian aid organization UNICEF and a solidarity fund created in his country of origin.

Neymar made the gesture in secret, following former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo as the last renowned footballer to provide support, but was revealed to be the benefactor on Brazilian television.

Brazilian presenter Chris Flores said Focusing: "Neymar donated R $ 5 million (around £ 775.00) to fight COVID.

"He made this donation early last week. Part of it went to UNICEF and part to that artist-created solidarity fund.

"He preferred not to publicly disclose (the donation), so we tell everyone, because as soon as we tug on the ear, we also talk when the person does something good."

"We have this information, I brought it to him. We really think it is a very positive and very positive attitude, and that it serves as an incentive for other athletes, for other personalities."

Several football clubs have already seen their team of players accept big pay cuts during the crisis, such as Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, whose players have agreed to a 70 percent pay cut.

Former Barcelona, ​​Tottenham and England forward Gary Lineker said Sky Sports News He remains hopeful, Premier League players will take pay cuts after seeing the best European clubs take such action.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Premier League footballers should "take a pay cut and play their part,quot; during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.