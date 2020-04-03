Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
The virus has now sickened more than a million people worldwide. Four billion people, about half of humanity, have been told to stay home.
-
The C.D.C. recommends that all Americans wear cloth masks in public.
-
New York has registered more than 100,000 cases and almost 3,000 deaths. State officials are calling for more fans and healthcare workers.
-
CENTERS FOR THE CONTROL AND PREVENTION OF DISEASES. says: cover your face
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised all Americans, including people who appear to be healthy, to cover their faces with a mask or bandana when they leave home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in children. U.S.
But President Trump, speaking at an afternoon press conference, emphasized that the recommendation was voluntary and said he was "choosing not to."
So far, the increased demand for masks far exceeds supply. That has left desperate people and hospitals, browsing a market plagued by speculators and scammers.
US states and hospitals The US, whose normal suppliers are overwhelmed, have had to negotiate directly with Chinese suppliers, who make most of the world's masks. To fill the void, intermediaries rushed. The N95 masks, usually 50 cents each, were offered to a hospital for nearly $ 5 each by a company in Massachusetts, which had purchased them from a Chinese manufacturer for $ 4.75.
Not an "equal opportunity pathogen,quot;
The wealth gap of the United States is exhibited in the spread of the coronavirus, and wealthier people are more likely to limit their movement and thus their exposure to the outbreak.
Smartphone location data Analyzed by The New York Times offers real-time evidence of a division discovered by the pandemic: wealthier people not only have more job security and benefits, but can also avoid getting sick better.
"What surprised me is that in all major cities, the wealthy had an initial advantage at the refuge, in some cities as early as a week earlier," said Gabriel Dance, deputy research editor at The Times, who conducted the analysis along with his colleagues. Jennifer Valentino-DeVries and Denise Lu.
Many of the nation's essential health care and safety workers, as well as caregivers, delivery drivers, supermarket employees, and plumbers, are asked to risk relatively low wages, while White-collar workers are more able to work from home.
"People want to talk about this virus as an equal opportunity pathogen, but it really isn't," said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, a physician and professor of public health at Columbia University. "It goes straight to the fissures in our society."
All hands on deck in New York
As New York hospitals face a surge of coronavirus cases, they also face a severe shortage of doctors and nurses.
A major redistribution is underway: neurosurgeons and cardiologists and residents of dermatology and plastic surgery are be removed from your regular service and enter emergency rooms and intensive care rooms.
One of New York's largest hospital networks went so far as to give its doctors an ultimatum: help with crushing the coronavirus or stay home without pay.
The coronavirus is taking lives at a devastating rate in New York, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said, with deaths nearly doubling in just three days: 2,935 people had died as of Friday, up from 1,550 on Tuesday. More people in New York died from the virus in the past 24 hours, 562, than in the first 27 days of March. Here is the latest.
In an opinion piece, Mayor Bill de Blasio called for a national draft of doctors and other medical workers to help places where the coronavirus has been most affected, starting in New York.
The U.S.N.S. ComfortThe Navy hospital ship that arrived in New York Harbor with much fanfare this week was supposed to help ease the city's hospitals. But the ship's 1,000 beds remain largely unused due to a tangle of bureaucratic obstacles.
"If I'm frank about it, it's a joke," said Michael Dowling, head of Northwell Health, New York's largest hospital system.
Hot spots
-
The World Health Organization has warned of an uncontrollable spread in the Middle East. In a region comprising 22 countries, cases nearly doubled to more than 58,000 in the past week.
-
Brittany It reported 3,605 deaths on Friday, 684 more than the previous day, marking its deadliest 24-hour period thus far. He is considering an "immunity passport," which would allow patients who have recovered and produced antibodies to return to work.
-
After an unorthodox gentle approach to the virus, Sweden He now registers more than 500 cases per day, and his public health agency has increased the recommendations for social distancing.
What you can do
Talk about something else. Here are some topics of conversation for your virtual happy hour.
Find joy through food. Five food section writers and editors talk about stretching money, buying food safely, and going to comfort foods.
Help artists with difficulties. Here are a few ideas: Buy books or art, donate directly to restaurant workers in need, or attend a live broadcast workshop or class.
Reimagine how your home works. With your family at home 24 hours a day, here are some tips to keep your appliances running, clutter to a minimum and clutter at bay.
A virtual discussion of the 2020 elections
Join our political team on Monday at 4 p.m. This while they discuss how the coronavirus outbreak has overturned the presidential campaign. Sign up for the call here.
