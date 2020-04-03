Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The virus has now sickened more than a million people worldwide. Four billion people, about half of humanity, have been told to stay home.

The C.D.C. recommends that all Americans wear cloth masks in public.

New York has registered more than 100,000 cases and almost 3,000 deaths. State officials are calling for more fans and healthcare workers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised all Americans, including people who appear to be healthy, to cover their faces with a mask or bandana when they leave home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in children. U.S.

But President Trump, speaking at an afternoon press conference, emphasized that the recommendation was voluntary and said he was "choosing not to."

So far, the increased demand for masks far exceeds supply. That has left desperate people and hospitals, browsing a market plagued by speculators and scammers.

US states and hospitals The US, whose normal suppliers are overwhelmed, have had to negotiate directly with Chinese suppliers, who make most of the world's masks. To fill the void, intermediaries rushed. The N95 masks, usually 50 cents each, were offered to a hospital for nearly $ 5 each by a company in Massachusetts, which had purchased them from a Chinese manufacturer for $ 4.75.