Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The White House is expected to announce that all Americans should wear cloth masks if they go out in public.
More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, doubling the record set a week earlier.
The Democratic National Convention has been postponed until mid-August.
Millions more Americans are suddenly out of work
American employers are laying off workers at an unprecedented time when the coronavirus outbreak plunges the economy into a deep freeze. Some 6.6 million people filed new unemployment insurance claims last week, nearly 20 times the count for a typical week.
Experts say the number should be even higher, but some state unemployment systems were so flooded that people couldn't file a claim. The March monthly employment report, due for release on Friday, is also likely to be ugly.
This will be a recession like no other in memory. Recessions generally start with a financial or economic crisis that encourages consumers to cut back on spending; Large job losses occur over time as private income companies cut payrolls or close their doors. But with this one, layoffs are coming from the start, due to orders to stay home and trade restrictions.
And it will be the virus, not economic forces, that will determine when a recovery can begin. No one yet knows what that recovery will be like or how long it will take.
Ron Lieber, the columnist for "Your Money,quot; for The Times, spoke to us about the impact of large job losses. Here are excerpts from the conversation.
What is the first thing someone fired must do?
Apply for unemployment, and you should keep trying. The new legislation allows an extra $ 600 per week of assistance, and that extra money may be enough to make the difference between a financial disaster and near-financial calamity. And that's why Congress offered it.
What do you say to people who have a hard time processing all of this?
It is unlike anything we've ever seen before. Trying to plan or make predictions is really difficult, and telling people to accept that uncertainty is not really helpful. I think it is best to speak to as many people as possible who have the same uncertainty as you.
Does the US economy USA Will you recover from where you were before or expect lasting changes?
If we continue to believe that capitalism and the market economy are the correct way to structure our country, then there should probably be at least some way in which our economic activity returns to a certain level of normality. I wouldn't believe anyone who is trying to predict when that will be.
Democratic convention delayed, but Wisconsin primaries not
The coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc on the political calendar. Fifteen states and one territory postponed their primaries or went to vote by mail with longer terms. And the national Democratic convention in Milwaukee, where the party formally selects its presidential candidate, was delayed by a month until mid-August, a week before the Republican convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
And then there is Wisconsin, which is advancing with its primaries next Tuesday, despite concerns about voting in person during a pandemic.
Perhaps the most at risk on Election Day are state poll workers, who tend to be older and have health conditions that make them vulnerable, according to Nick Corasaniti of The Times, who interviewed Wisconsin poll workers.
"Almost everyone I spoke to was in conflict with the risks, and many simply said, 'You know what, it's not worth it. I can't show up, "said Nick." I spoke to three who were over 70, and heartbroken because they couldn't be there. But they said they simply couldn't put themselves at risk. "
The main one is to force Wisconsin residents to decide between public health and the right to vote, Nick said. A chief inspector told him: "Being complicit in putting public security at risk seems like a greater fault than having to disappoint democracy."
(If you are a Wisconsin voter, Thursday is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. You can register to vote by mail at the state elections website.)
"We have hope,quot;
At least 297 million Americans have been told to stay home, but millions continue to show up for work, because they cannot do their work from home, or cannot afford to lose income, or are considered essential to maintaining the community in functioning. .
In their own words, workers across the country describe life in a changed world in The Times magazine.
"I would lie to say that I am not concerned about exposure to Covid-19," said Nikki Grigalunas, a homeless aid worker in Chicago. "But when I'm in the field, the first thing I'm thinking about is helping our people cope. We make sure someone sees them. We have hope."
Times reporter Jan Hoffman and photographer Chang W. Lee traveled with a special unit of emergency medical workers in Paterson, N.J., while responding to 911 calls for suspected coronavirus cases.
Responders worked according to three rules: not going to a house, not touching the patient, and not taking anyone to the hospital unless absolutely necessary.
Under orders to stay home, many Americans stay, but people living in unrestricted areas have kept moving, according to Times analysis of anonymous cell phone data of 15 million people.
Not all trips are troublesome: driving a few miles to pick up groceries would not violate orders to stay home. But overall, moving more leads to more contact with others and more opportunities to contract or spread the disease, the researchers said.
Hot spots
New York State it only has enough fans to last six more days, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said. New York City has established 45 new mobile morgues, and crematoriums are now allowed to work 24 hours.
Brittany They reported 569 deaths Thursday, the highest daily number to date, bringing the national number to 2,921.
In France, where more than 5,300 people died from the epidemic, a salon at the world's largest wholesale food market near Paris will become a temporary morgue.
What you can do
Lending a helping hand to those in need. Local newspapers and websites are adding ways you can give or receive help. Here are some other lists with ways to help.
Stop trying to be productive. You don't have to write the next great American novel or put yourself in the best shape of your life with all your "extra time." Sometimes, attending to basic needs is enough.
Channel your anxiety. Stress is bad for you only if you think it is bad for you, according to research. Try this three-step guide to adopt a "stress-enhancing,quot; mindset.
Embrace the spirit of travel. Cook through a French cookbook, delve into fantasy worlds, or use an app to discover local wildlife. Our last 36 Hours column has more travel-inspired activities for those taking refuge on the spot.
What else are we following?
What are you doing
I established a virtual faculty room using Google Classroom where my faculty "family,quot; can brainstorm, share resources, let off steam, and simply touch each other to stay connected as we plunge into the unknown with distance learning and teaching.
– Linda Brennan, Baltimore
Remy Tumin and Jonathan Wolfe helped write today's newsletter. Melina Delkic contributed reporting.