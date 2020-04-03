Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Ron Lieber, the columnist for "Your Money,quot; for The Times, spoke to us about the impact of large job losses. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

What is the first thing someone fired must do?

Apply for unemployment, and you should keep trying. The new legislation allows an extra $ 600 per week of assistance, and that extra money may be enough to make the difference between a financial disaster and near-financial calamity. And that's why Congress offered it.

What do you say to people who have a hard time processing all of this?

It is unlike anything we've ever seen before. Trying to plan or make predictions is really difficult, and telling people to accept that uncertainty is not really helpful. I think it is best to speak to as many people as possible who have the same uncertainty as you.

Does the US economy USA Will you recover from where you were before or expect lasting changes?

If we continue to believe that capitalism and the market economy are the correct way to structure our country, then there should probably be at least some way in which our economic activity returns to a certain level of normality. I wouldn't believe anyone who is trying to predict when that will be.